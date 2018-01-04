Drug discovery is a process that involves generating of a large volume of information and data. Several innovative technologies are used for this data generation. With the use of cloud-based technologies, it is now possible to process, store, and analyze a large volume of data at a low cost. The pathway analysis of drug discovery includes the identification of potential drug targets associated with diseases, applications in biomarker studies, and the study of protein interactions. Various biomarkers in drug discovery are included because biomarkers indicates a change in expression studies, this informatics helps in categorization of potential biomarkers. They are used to identify new targets; validate the new targets; identify the biomolecules in regulatory pathways; offer decisions for molecular designs; and explore new indications to existing new targets. In the next few years, shortage of information technology and aspects of the data evaluation can hamper the global demand.

Read Report Overview: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/drug-discovery-informatics-market.html

The global drug discovery informatics market has been segmented by product, mode, service, and geography. Based on product, the market can be segmented into discovery informatics and development informatics. The discovery informatics segment has been sub-divided into lead generation informatics, identification & validation informatics, and assay development informatics. The development informatics segment is further classified into lead optimization, phase IA informatics, phase IB/2 informatics, and FHD preparation. The discovery informatics segment accounts for the leading market share, owing to higher usage of information technology in the market and development of several software for drug discovery informatics. Based on mode, the global drug discovery informatics market has been divided into in-house informatics and outsourced informatics. The outsourced informatics segment holds a major share, as the number of contract research organizations (CROs) is growing. Based on service, the market has been segmented into sequence analysis platforms, molecular modeling, docking, clinical trial data management, and others. Various drugs are being developed and clinical trials are being conducted oncology, as various types of cancer are increasingly prevailing day by day.

Geographically, the global drug discovery informatics market has been segmented into five major regions viz. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of revenue, North America leads the global drug discovery informatics market. This is attributable to the advancement in technology for drug discovery informatics, increase in health care expenditure by governments, and availability of grants and funding from government organizations in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness robust growth from 2017 to 2025, due to growing health care industry, economic development, and wide patient base in the region.

Download Brochure of Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=33713

In addition, there exist a number of factors positively affecting the drug discovery informatics market such as shift in preference of pharmaceutical companies toward the outsourcing of clinical and preclinical trials to focus on their core businesses. Moreover, the drug discovery informatics saves the time of companies and makes products available in the market in minimum time. The increase in the number of patients and different diseases across the globe has raised the number of pipeline products. This, in turn, drives the drug discovery informatics market. However, the market also faces certain restraints such as quality of the drug discovery, high cost of software, and not presence of suitable software for specific tests.

The major players operating in the global drug discovery informatics market are Infosys Limited, Certara, L.P., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., DiscoverX Corporation, ChemAxon Ltd., Albany Molecular Research Inc., Selvita, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd., GVK Biosciences Private Limited, Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc., and Novo Informatics

Pre Book Drug Discovery Informatics Market Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=33713<ype=S

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/