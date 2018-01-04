Market Synopsis of the Global Smart Building Market

The global Smart Building market is driven by the need for energy efficient buildings and increased government initiatives. Increased awareness about CO2 emissions has augmented the demand for smart buildings globally. Furthermore, the increasing government initiatives and investment in reducing CO2 emissions have fueled the market of smart buildings. The global Smart Building market is expected to cross USD 25 Billion by the end of the forecasted period and is expected to show a staggering growth at CAGR of 34.3% from 2016 to 2022.

Study Objectives of Global Smart Building Market

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of various segments and sub-segments of the Global Smart Building Market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To Analyze the Global Smart Building Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (ROW)

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by Automation type, Application and Region.

• To provide strategic profiling of the key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• Key Players

The key players of global smart building market report include- Cisco Systems Inc., ABB Group, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Control4 Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric Co., United Technologies Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Delta Controls, Johnson Controls International PLC, Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., United Technologies Corporation, and BuildingIQ.

• Target Audience

• Manufactures

• Raw Materials Suppliers

• Aftermarket suppliers

• Research Institute / Education Institute

• Potential Investors

• Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

• Product Analysis

• Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of the market for different recycled product types

• Additional Information

• Regulatory Landscape

• Pricing Analysis

• Macroeconomic Indicators

• Geographic Analysis

• Geographical analysis across 15 countries

• Company Information

• Profiling of 10 key market players

• In-depth analysis including SWOT analysis, and strategy information of related to report title

• Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies

• The report for Global Smart Buildings Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Smart Building Market

