Agriculture equipment are the machine tools used in the various stage of agriculture such as harvesting, planting, threshing and agro processing. Agriculture equipment are replacing traditional tools: for traditional practice in land development, tillage and seed bed preparation plough and blade harrow were used but current practice includes tractors, mould board plough and power tiller.

Agriculture Equipment Market: Drivers & Restraints

Growing population at faster pace is the main driver for agricultural equipment market as it spurs the need of food which aggressively demand for better equipment for agriculture. Though agriculture equipment help in the cultivation but farmers are in having financial issues to replace the old equipment with new machinery, which hindered the growth of the global agriculture equipment market. Asia Pacific is one of the major user of tractor.

Agriculture Equipment Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, agriculture Equipment market is broadly segmented as:

Tractor

Combine Harvester

Thrasher

Rotavator

Self-Propelled Vertical Conveyer Reaper

Zero Till Seed Drill

Multi Crop Planter

Power Tiller

Laser Land Leveler

Rice Transplanter

Power Spray

Power Weeder

Drip Irrigation Equipment

Sprinkler Irrigation Equipment

On the basis of process, the market is segmented into:

Land Development, Tillage, Seed Bed Preparation

Sowing & Planting

Weed Inter Cultivation

Plant Protection

Harvesting & Threshing

Post-Harvest & Agro Processing

Agriculture Equipment Market: Region – Wise Outlook

Asia – Pacific region is expected to dominate the market during the forecasted period aided by China and India the fastest growing agriculture equipment market. Growing population will increase the demand of food in these countries, which in return increase the demand of better harvesting machinery. Europe and North America agriculture equipment market is expected to show a moderate growth. With rapid technological advancement and growing population agriculture Equipment market is expected to increase at a double CAGR during the forecast period.

Agriculture Equipment Market: Key Players