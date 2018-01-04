When Dan O’Brien of Academy Electric in Emerson, N.J. Received a Phone Call That a Generator Was Needed to Make Snow for The Children and their Families at The Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center, Dan said Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow.

Bergen-Passaic, NJ – Dan O’Brien owner of Academy Electrical Contractors, AKA Generator Dan, a full service electrical contractor specializing in Emergency Power Generator Installation for the past 37 years received a phone call because a generator was needed to make a winter wonderland for the children and their families at The Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center. Mr. O’Brien decided Academy Electric would donate the generator and manpower necessary.

It was the first day of winter with the Christmas holidays just a few short days away and the Women’s and Children Hospital in the Hackensack University Medical Center wanted to put on a special event for their young patients and their families. They wanted them to be able to go outside and play in the snow…but there wasn’t any snow, even though that morning it was cold enough.

Powered by a 200kw diesel generator Academy Electric worked with SnowMagic, Inc. and within 2 hours took 17,000 pounds of ice and turned it into 10 tons of snow for the kids who celebrated their first snowfall this winter and just in time for Christmas.

Everyone had fun making snowballs and experiencing snow. It was a chance to forget why they’re in the hospital and just be kids. An excellent way to kick off the first day of winter.

Academy Electrical Contractors are New Jersey’s facility emergency power generator experts. They have been providing quality electrical contracting for over 37 years. Offices, yard and warehouse are located on 2 acres at 17a Palisades, Avenue in Emerson, NJ. Academy Electric and its sister company Electrical Power Systems, Inc. have the equipment and experienced personnel to service your commercial, industrial and residential electrical and power needs.

http://www.academyelectrical.com