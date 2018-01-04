A TRIP IN A BAG -in the upcoming season, 04651/ refers back to its roots and offers a travel collection that is now even easier to pack. With their showrooms in Hamburg, Munich and New York, the collection already has an international presence. For the first time, the label with its North-German exhibits its collection at Pitti Uomo in Florence and PREMIUM in Berlin.

“Together with our young label, we are looking forward to incredibly exciting and interesting times,” says 04651/ CEO Lars Braun. “To be a part of the biggest trade fair for menswear and to have the opportunity to meet our customers and getting direct feedback in Berlin, will be especially exciting for us. We are really looking forward to these crucial weeks.”

You can find 04651/ at Pitti Uomo in Florence at the ARENA STROZZI pavilion (Area Libera), stand 5, and at PREMIUM in Berlin in hall 3, stand C02.

A TRIP IN A BAG – it is the core idea of 04651/ that bears a particular influence upon the coming fall/winter season 2018/19. “Packing for a spontaneous weekend trip will be even easier with our new collection. Laid-back casual styles can be packed up without much thinking but will still make for a perfect look, that was the original idea behind 04651/ and the main inspiration for this season,” CEO Lars Braun comments.

The fundamental material is jersey, which received an upgrade and is now called “soft jersey”. Its extremely fine knit reminds of noble merino wool. Knit and loden garments do not crease and are thus perfectly suitable for quickly throwing them in your carryall. Boiled wool and winter sweat set subtle highlights, just like the Norwegian jumper made of seven-yarn cashmere that comes in the shades of navy, greige and urban green, thus enriching the Nordic colour palette. Remarkable additions are the “Inuit jumper”, a sweater that looks like shearling, and the new “Crazy Sweat” fabric, which derives its name from its unique feel.

With their cashmere knitwear, 04651/ shows off its skills with an exceptional choice of colours and cuts. Silhouettes are becoming a little more relaxed this season and less close to the body. A matching partner for the new nonchalance are the “Classy Joggpants”, available in numerous styles and fabrics.

“We designed the new collection to be even more comprehendible for our retailers and customers, which is why we focused on the 04651/ core competence,” says Brand Manager Matthias Garske. Luxurious materials, classic designs and a strong competence in cashmere: For the fall/winter 2018/19, 04651/ offers a travel collection that can be packed up in your three-day or five-day bag more easily than ever.

