Houston, TX (January 3rd, 2018) – Gurobi Optimization, LLC (Gurobi), provider of the leading math programming solver, announced that Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP), a private equity firm based in St. Louis, has made a significant financial investment in Gurobi to help it to continue its growth as a leader in the rapidly expanding prescriptive analytics space. Terms of the deal were not announced.

Gurobi”s commitment to industry-leading performance, ease of use and customer support have made the Gurobi Optimizer today”s solver of choice for more than 1,500 companies in more than 40 industries. Used in mission-critical applications or as a distributed optimization service, Gurobi allows users to state their toughest business problems as mathematical models, and then automatically considers billions – or even trillions – of possible solutions to find the best one. Thompson Street”s investment allows Gurobi to further accelerate growth while maintaining its focus on customer success.

“We’re very excited about the opportunities that come with working with Thompson Street.”, said Ed Rothberg, CEO and Co-founder of Gurobi. “This investment gives us access to both the capital and business expertise to stay focused on our users” needs today while developing the capabilities they will want in the future.”

Craig Albrecht, Managing Director, TSCP said, “We like to partner with companies that are already industry leaders with proven go-to-market strategies.” Mr. Albrecht added, “We are thrilled to partner with Gurobi”s superb leadership team to help them accelerate the Company”s already outstanding growth without losing sight of what has made the company so successful.”

About Gurobi Optimization

Gurobi (http://www.gurobi.com) is in the business of helping companies make better decisions through the use of prescriptive analytics. In addition to providing the best math programming solver, as well as tools for distributed optimization and optimization in the cloud, the company is known for its outstanding support and no-surprises pricing.

The Gurobi Optimizer is a state-of-the-art solver for linear programming (LP), quadratic programming (QP), quadratically constrained programming (QCP), mixed-integer linear programming (MILP), mixed-integer quadratic programming (MIQP), and mixed-integer quadratically constrained programming (MIQCP). Gurobi was designed from the ground up to exploit modern architectures and multi-core processors, using the most advanced implementations of the latest algorithms. Founded in 2008, Gurobi Optimization is based in Houston, TX (+1 713 871 9341).

About Thompson Street Capital Partners

Thompson Street Capital Partners (TSCP) is a St. Louis-based private equity firm that invests in growing niche leaders within the middle market space. It has acquired more than 100 companies in the Healthcare & Life Science Services, Software & Technology Services and Business Services & Engineered Products sectors and has managed more than $1.5 billion since being founded in 2000.