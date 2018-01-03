Thawing systems are utilized for defrosting biological samples in pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic centers, biotechnology, and biobanks. Thawing comes under the primary manufacturing processes in the biopharmaceutical industry. Thawing systems comprise of containers and thaw bags for process development. Thawing systems benefit the research and development process by minimizing the amount of sample required.

Demand for thawing system is largely driven by the biopharmaceutical industry. Biopharmaceutical companies that are involved in the production of drugs require thawing systems for transporting and storing pharmaceutical products & services. Factors such as short process cycles and sterile designs have led end-users to increasingly opt for thawing systems. Various bio-repositories across the globe are making high investments in expanding their storage capacities. In addition, thawed cells current find extensive use in the analysis and treatment of diseases such as cancer and diabetes. Growing number of road accidents, trauma cases, and emergencies have further driven the demand for biological samples, which in turn require thawing systems for storage and transport purposes.

In terms of revenue, North America is expected to dominate the global market for thawing system in 2017, and the trend is expected to continue throughout the assessment period. North America’s thawing system market is set to expand at a CAGR of 11.9% between 2017 and 2026. Adoption of low cost of manual thawing systems is expected to remain significantly high during the forecast period. On the basis of product type, the manual thawing system segment is expected to remain highly lucrative in 2017 and beyond. On the other hand, demand for automated thawing systems are also expected to witness an uptrend, especially in research institutes and biopharmaceutical companies due to their advanced applications as well as high efficacy and effectiveness.

Automated thawing systems segment are likely to out outgrow manual thawing systems over the next couple of years. Increasing prevalence of the blood associated diseases has been instrumental in driving the demand for automated thawing systems. Further, increase number incidences of trauma and accidents is leading to increase requirements of blood transfusions and cryopreserved blood products.

Biotechnology and pharmaceutical firms in the U.S. are heavily investing in drug discovery & development programs. Moreover, favorable government policies has led to development of biobanks, in order to enhance storage and supply of blood in hospitals and other healthcare settings. The thawing system market in North America is expected to remain highly profitable during the forecast period. Meanwhile, the market in Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is also anticipated to exhibit fast growth in the forthcoming years.

Leading players operating in the global market for thawing system include Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft, General Electric Company, Cardinal Health, Inc., Helmer, Inc., Barkey GmbH & Co. KG, Cytotherm Lp, and BioCision, LLC.

