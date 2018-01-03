Texas (USA), Canada (Toronto) &; India (Business Network) :

Market for Security testing services is growing with an exponential speed. According to Markets and Markets, security testing market will be worth of 7.61 Billion USD by the year 2021. Wonder what could be the reason behind this growth?

Since technology is evolving every day, every minute; so are hackers evolving new techniques to steal confidential information and mis use that info. Everyday 40 new malware are launched in the market (source: technopedia).

How does security testing services prove beneficial to companies in safeguarding their data? What solutions are offered by these vendors?

Following are the benefits offered by security testing services:

1.Vulnerability coverage-

Static and dynamic testing provides the best of interactive testing tools that focus on the most common and most highly risk containing flaws found in apps. They also offer customized rules allowing the threat coverage for specific enterprises.

2.Scalability-

Security testing usually requires experts to set up and run the tools and also interpret the results. It is difficult for companies to hire resources in-house and set up these tools to achieve great scalability.

3.Increase Business Continuity-

Business continuity is the major concern for any successful enterprise. Business discontinuity can happen for various reasons involving lack of security loopholes and poor security testing. Security testing services will help organizations to focus on their business and avoid business discontinuity because of cyber attacks.

4.Protect Clients’ data-

A security breach can affect not only the targeted company but also their associated clients, end users, business partners along with third parties. However, regular security testing helps professionals build trust and confidence in the organization.

These were the 4 major benefits offered by security testing services. Because of these advantages, companies safeguard their data and fight against security breaches and cyber attacks.

