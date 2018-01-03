The Indian real estate sector has witnessed a fair amount of volatility in the recent past and has not been a great performer in comparison with the other sectors and industries, mainly in the last couple of quarters. Indicative signs of a slowing market were noticed in the year 2014-2015 due to slowing sales and an inventory pile up. Markets such as Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and National Capital Region (NCR) saw a huge sanctioned inventory with limited sales due to high pricing and limited investor interest at such price points. With the situation remaining unchanged in 2016, the market slowly began to experience a softening of prices.

If one were to analyze the reason for this drop in residential sales, a number of factors could be considered. In addition to investors deferring their decision pending the Implementation of RERA, introduction of regulatory reforms, combined with weak sentiments, liquidity pressure, demonetization (which completely eroded consumer confidence) and the introduction of GST have impacted this sector. The booming stock market has successfully created a further dent by attracting savings of the investor community, with most investors parking their surplus cash in this sector.

However, we anticipate a much better story on the cards towards the second half of 2018

The market has just about started to move in the right direction. Developers are now focusing on right priced and right sized products for the end user. In the RERA era, end users are more confident of making real estate purchases and commitments. Though end users continue to be price sensitive, we think over the next 12 months or so, there should be a steady increase in volumes, but very limited (if at all) capital appreciation. The new era of Real Estate Development will probably see high volume business at compressed margins, as opposed to the earlier norm of high margin trade. We hope there are no more structural changes now by the central government to slow down the limited inventory trade volume that we are experiencing today.

Also, the three triggers – demonitization, RERA and GST are now done and dusted. Post demonitization, liquidity is back in the market, RERA has been well implemented and has acted as a good confidence booster to the end consumer. The developers have been understanding GST better and have accepted short term price corrections to focus on long term benefits of the GST regime.

The government has also given a big push to their ‘Housing for all by 2022’ agenda and has announced interest rate subsidies for Affordable, low-income group (LIG) and mid-income group (MIG) buyers. These subsidies will benefit a large chunk of the home buying population. The government has also given a push to developers for affordable housing projects and for the buyers has announced income tax benefits for timely delivery. By reducing interest rates on home loans and giving infrastructure status to affordable housing sector, the government has given a big push to the real estate industry. At the state level, there is performance pressure on each state to develop or enable development for housing for the masses. These government initiatives have given a much-needed respite to the real estate industry. Sale volumes in the LIG and MIG segment has begun to improve slowly. Developers have now shifted focus towards the LIG / MIG segment to push sales. All these initiatives have been targeted towards satisfying end-user demand.

Moreover, since last year the supply in the residential market has reduced considerably due to limited number of project launches caused by a variety of reasons. Hence, with demand slowly, but surely on the rise and supply diminishing, we anticipate far more movement in the residential sector in the next couple of years. Though, Investor demand is not solicited with the Government rules, such as mandatory registration post payment of 10% of the agreement value, etc. the writing is on the wall for decent growth both for end users, as well as investors.

On the other hand, commercial real estate has seen robust returns in the last few quarters. Increased absorption of large commercial space with higher rentals as well as capital values has created fair amount of interest from investors. Commercial real estate will see sizeable investor traction in the next 6 – 9 months as developers shift focus to this asset class. Similarly, the retail real estate asset class which was struggling a couple of years ago, has now stabilized, as vacancies have reduced across markets. Large institutional investors have an appetite for retail assets and we expect this trend to continue over the next year or so.

The central government has also given a huge impetus to the Make in India program, which coupled with the introduction of GST has made the environment very conducive for industrial and warehousing parks. Now industrial and warehousing parks are becoming a part of the organised real estate market and many institutional investors, as well as large pan India real estate brands are targetting this market. Currently the yields in this asset class are higher than commercial / retail asset class as well as tenant longitivity is expected to be longer. Hence, we expect industrial / warehousing asset class to be an out – performer in 2018.

Last but not the least, with the recent GDP growth and India’s credit rating upgrade, India is surely on the growth trajectory. With all the above factors, overall, we are of the opinion that the worst is probably over and sufficient growth awaits us across all asset classes in the near future. Certainly, worth a thought for investors in real estate!

BY: Suresh Castellino, executive national director (Capital Markets & Investment Services), Colliers International India