According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global mold release agent market is positive with opportunities in the die casting, rubber, tire, concrete, plastic, and food processing applications. The global mold release agent market is expected to reach an estimated $1.2 billion by 2022 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2017 to 2022. The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing use of mold release agent in die casting, tire and plastic applications.

In this market, die casting, tire and plastic are the major application. On the basis of its comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the die casting segment is expected to remain the largest segment by value and will experience the highest growth over the forecast period supported by increase in automotive production and growth in construction industry.

The major material type used in different applications is water and solvent based mold release agent. Water based mold release agent is expected to be the largest material type by volume and will experience the highest growth over the forecast period because of its excellent properties: it is environmentally friendly, presents no fire hazards, and has zero VOC emissions.

External, internal, and semi-permanent mold release agents are the major product types used in different applications. External mold release agent holds the major market share in the global mold release agent market because it is easy to apply and requires less application technique.

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume; APAC is also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in end use industries. Growing industries in emerging economies like China, India, and South Asia countries are the major factor for driving the mold release market.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the rising shift to water-based release agents and increasing value of gluten-free baked products. Chem- Trend, Wacker Chemie, Daikin industries, Dow Corning, and Momentive Performance Materials are among the major suppliers of the mold release agent market.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global mold release agent market by product type, material type application, and region. Lucintel has prepared a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Mold Release Agent Market 2017-2022: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth strategy as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global mold release agent market by product type, material type, application, and region as follows:

By Material Type (Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2011 – 2022):

• Water Based

• Solvent Based

• Others

By Product Type (Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2011 – 2022)

• External

• Internal

• Semi-permanent

By Application (Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2011 – 2022)

• Die Casting

• Rubber

• Tire

• Concrete

• Plastic

• Food Processing

• Others

By Region (Volume (Million Pounds) and $M shipment analysis for 2011 – 2022)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

