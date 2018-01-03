– Shim to head up Kia Motors India operations with immediate effect

– Brings over 30 years automotive industry experience to the role

– Shim will oversee construction of Kia’s first manufacturing plant in India

– Kia Motors India operations backed by US$ 1.1 billion investment

Bengaluru – Kia Motors India (KMI) has today announced the appointment of Kookhyun Shim as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect. Shim will be responsible for driving Kia Motors’ expansion in the Indian market.

Shim will play a leading role in ensuring KMI’s projected timeline and schedule of operations is achieved. He will also oversee the construction of Kia Motor’s first manufacturing facility in India, to help strengthen the company’s position in the fifth largest global automotive market. Kia’s future development in the Indian market will be supported by a US$ 1.1 billion investment.

Shim, 58, brings over 30 years’ experience in the automotive industry to his new role, having most recently served as Head of Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia Plant Coordination Group. Prior to this, he was responsible for the head coordinator of Kia production in Slovakia.

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of Kookhyun Shim as MD & CEO for India,” commented Han-Woo Park, President at Kia Motors Corporation. “We recognize India as a major market with huge potential for our world-class cars. We are confident that Shim’s leadership will provide the direction we need to grow our presence in what is one of the world’s biggest new car markets.”

“Kia has big plans for India,” commented Kookhyun Shim, new MD & CEO of KMI. “The Indian economy is at an inflection point, and I am excited to work in an emerging market that is forecasted to become the third largest globally by 2021. India is a crucial market for all global automotive brands, and I aim to replicate the success that Kia has seen in many other major markets. Kia’s brand slogan, ‘The Power to Surprise’, will be present in everything we do here.”