M Hardware was established in 2009 and it is certified as Venture Company (The first certified in 2014) with specialists in Door hardware with many years of accumulated technology. We have continuously kept on developing and with “customer comes first” as our company philosophy .We will keep on doing our best to become a closer and reliable company through continuous development technology and opening ears to customers. We have been developing diverse products to enter domestic and foreign markets since 2009.

Residential Lock

Cylindrical Type/MH 8500 Series

• Functions: ENT, PRI, PAS

• Backset: 60mm

• Door Thickness: 35mm-45mm

• Packing: Box Packing

Tubular/General Type

• Function: 3300(ENT) | 3100(PRI) | 3200( Coin-PRI)

• Latch: 7/16”(11.0mm) Zinc

• Front: 25.4*57.0mm

• Backset: 60mm(70mm Option)

• Door Thickness: 35mm-45mm(45-55mm Option)

Integral / Lever Type

• Key System -KD I KA I MK I GMK

• Functions- 9000(ENT) 9000(STR) 9000(DBL-ENT) 9000(DBL-STR)

• ((DBL : Key applied to both of Inside & Outside)

• Cylinder -Kwikset 6pin Key (Brass or Steel 3Keys)

• Front -25.4 X 110mm

• Strike -35.0 X 106mm (Strike for Jenis door : Option)

• Latch Bolt- ½” Zinc or Steel

• Dead Bolt -Steel Tube

• Backset -70mm

• Door Thickness- 35mm – 45mm (Standard) ,42mm – 52mm (Option), Jenis Door (Option)

• Packing- Box Packing

Cylindrical Lever

Advantages

• Made in Korea

• Bidirectional lever operation, non-handed

• Heavy duty lever spring return rose assembly

• Convertible posts – ½” throw

• Exceeds 400,000 cycles

• Solid brass Latch bolt

• Meets fire code (California state reference code)

• Solid brass schlage 6 pin keyway

• Five year mechanical warranty

• UL and cUL listed

Specifications

• Applications – For offices, schools, hospitals, apartments, hotel/motel and other public buildings

• Hand – Non-handed

• Roses – Brass or stainless steel

• Strike – Brass or stainless steel; K203-G2 strike standard. ASA, K203-G2(Anti-rattle) strikes optional

• Latch bolt – Brass, ½” throw standard. (Stainless steel, ½” throw optional)

• Keys – Two, Brass

• Master keying – Can be master keyed or grand master keyed. Construction key system

• Cylinder – Brass, schlage 6 pin keyway standard. Weiser, Arrow, Lockwood C4, Kwikset optional

