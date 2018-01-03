Scientific Tree, Scientific Event Organizer is announcing its International conference on Pathology during November 5-7, 2018 at Ottawa, Canada. Conference highlight is Exploring Latest Trends and Developments in Pathology. This interesting event is managed in such a way to provide an exclusive platform for educators, new researchers, and learners to present and discuss the most recent innovations, possibilities, and concerns adopted in the fields of Virology, Microbiology, Pharmacology and Immunology. Pathology-2018 will comprise an informative and exciting conference program including leading keynote speakers, poster presenters, session speakers who will be presenting their research in Pathology.
