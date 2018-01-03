Market Highlights:

Industrial automation is a new technology which is widely being used in manufacturing sectors and can be defined as computer aided control devices which helps to control the operations and eliminate human involvement. Industrial automation has proven to be very effective in the mass production and where the quality needs to be maximized. Industrial automation involves integration of various components such as sensors, automation control system at different levels such as sensor level, automation level, supervision level and enterprise level. The sensor level is also known as the process level where the various kind so sensors are used for getting the values on continuous basis. Automation level majorly uses different embedded processors and algorithms to manage and control the process. Industrial automation includes systems such as SCADA and HMI for the various manufacturing process.

Increasing global demand for efficient production system is pushing the industry players to emphasize on the development of new manufacturing process which is more efficient and maximises the output. Also, various development in field of IoT and development of new engineering technologies is also playing vital role in the growth of global market

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2212

Major Key Players

Siemens AG (Germany),

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland),

Emerson Electric Company (U.S.),

General Electric Company (U.S.),

Schneider Electric SE (France),

Honeywell International, Inc. (U.S.),

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan),

Yokogawa Electric (Japan),

Ametek, Inc. (U.S.),

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.)

Fanuc (Japan)

Global Industrial Automation Market is expected to grow at USD 149 Billion by 2022, at 6% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.

Industry News

November, 2017, ABB and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, two global industrial automation and robot suppliers, announced today that the companies will join forces to share knowledge and promote the benefits of collaborative robots, in particular those with dual arm designs. The global cooperation will become effective immediately. Under the new cooperation, which is the world’s first to focus on ‘cobots,’ both robot makers will continue independently manufacturing and marketing their own offerings while working together on joint technical and awareness opportunities.

December, 2017, –Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation has today started to ship five new high-current photorelays in DIP4 and DIP6 packages, additions to its portfolio of photorelays incorporating MOSFETs fabricated with the latest U-MOS VIII process. The new photorelays offer multiple options, with an off-state output terminal voltage ranging from 30 to 200V and a steady on-state current of 0.7 to 5.0A. They can replace 1-Form-A mechanical relays in various DC and AC applications, contributing to improved system reliability and reducing the space needed for relays and relay drivers.

December, 2017, -Emerson has agreed to acquire Cooper-Atkins, a leading manufacturer of temperature management and environmental measurement devices and wireless monitoring solutions for foodservice, healthcare and industrial markets. Cooper-Atkins is a longtime technology leader in foodservice markets with a comprehensive offering of temperature management and monitoring products for spot inspection and fixed location uses, including restaurants, supermarkets and other places where food is handled, prepared and stored. Their solutions are modernizing food quality management utilizing mobile and cloud-based quality, safety and compliance systems.

Browse Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/industrial-automation-market-2212

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific region is dominating the market of industrial automation on the global level. The market is growing with positive YoY rate and is expected to do so. Increasing application areas on yearly basis and advancement in technology and integration with current manufacturing environment is driving the market on global scale. Also, rich presence of manufacturing companies and developing economy of Asian countries is playing major role in the market growth. North America stands as second largest market due to the high demand for semiconductor products and manufacturing. Technological advancement in North American countries is also one of the important factor supporting the market growth in North America. Europe on the other hand is showing positive growth rate towards the adoption of automation control systems. Growing automotive and power generation industries are key driver for the market growth.

Intended Audience