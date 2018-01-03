Winter has arrived, so let’s cherish it with Authentic Chinese Cuisine prepared by International Chefs at Royal China with live music. So let’s make the year ending the celebration with a Delish December Menu. We Invite people to celebrate this festive season and the winter chill with family and friends while gorging on delicious delicacies at Royal China. This is a multi-special menu by Royal China, claims to offer plenty of options for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians.

The menu features a variety of dishes like Chicken & Vegetable Clear Soup, Veg Soya Noodle Hong Kong Style & Bento Box at Royal China

Also, the menu features a variety of drinks like Kingfisher Beer @ Rs. 125, Absolut Vodka @ Rs. 185, Red Wine @ Rs. 175, Whie Wine @ Rs. 175 & Chivas Regal Whiskey @ Rs. 195.

Meal for Two: Rs 2400 plus taxes

On till : 11th December 2017 to 23rd December 2017

Time: 12.30pm -3.45pm & 7.30pm – 11.45 pm

Venue: Royal China, 16th Floor, Eros Corporate Tower, Nehru Place, New Delhi-110019