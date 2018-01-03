Greenwood High International School, a highly-reputed Day cum Residential International School in Bangalore has received the 1st position nationally in the prestigious ‘India’s School Merit Awards 2017’ conducted by Education Today, held in the city recently. The school has been honored with a number of accolades in various categories after surveys being carried out by Education Today. Co.

1. The school has been ranked 2nd in India, 1st in Karnataka & 1st in Bangalore under the ‘India’s Top 20 ICSE School’ category.

2. It has bagged the 1st position in all of the three levels- India, Karnataka under the category of ‘India’s Top 20 Day -Cum Boarding School’.

3. Greenwood High also been ranked 1st in India under the parameter wise of “Academic Reputation, Leadership & Management Quality’.

4. Greenwood High Pre School, Whitefield has received the ‘Jury’s Choice Award’ for being the ‘India’s Best Preschool, 2017-18’ in Bengaluru among other deserving schools in India.

5. ‘Greenwood High International School, Bannerghatta Campus’ has been acknowledged as one of the ‘Top ICSE Upcoming Schools in India’.

Commenting on the achievement, Niru Agarwal, Trustee, Greenwood High International School, said, “The awards are the fruit of sheer effort and dedication that we have sowed all these years along with our excellent staff and students and worked together as a family to make Greenwood High what it is today.”