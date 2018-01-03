The Global NASH Market is growing at a moderate rate over last five years on account of rising number of obesity among young population. NASH (non-alcoholic steatohepatitis) is a large, un-tapped market with no FDA approved therapeutics. Antioxidants, anti-diabetic medications, anti-obesity medications and antihyper Lipidemics are some of the off-label products currently used by NASH patients. Moreover, increase in number of patients suffering from fat in liver disorder is further anticipated to boost the Global NASH market in the coming years.

The Global NASH Market is projected to display a vigorous growth represented by a CAGR of 25.56% during 2020 – 2030, chiefly driven by rising prevalence of diabetes and obesity and rising alcohol consumption all around world. In recent decade, rising prevalence of this disease has stimulated abundant research and development.

The commercialization of NASH therapeutic and diagnostics simultaneously with the growing popularity of the diagnostic biomarker technologies in the diagnostic of the liver diseases are anticipated to accelerate the market growth. In the global NASH make there are no approved drugs, only off label drugs are sold in the market. The NASH Off-Label drug market is anticipated to advance at significant rate due to growing global rate of obesity and diabetes and expected launch of new NASH specific treatment.

The US NASH Off-Label drug market is estimated to have around 89% of the global market share which is further expected to advance at higher rate owing to the growing prevalence of obesity and diabetes in line with the expected launch of the drugs. In western industrialized countries, the prevalence rate is anticipated to be nearly 20% to 40%. Among the regions, North America has the highest number of research initiatives concerning NASH and holds nearly half of the global market share. It is also one of the regions with the most cases of NASH and other non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases. However, factors such as lack of a reliable method for diagnosis, unclear understanding of the Pathophysiology of NASH and slow drug development have been restraining the growth in the market.

global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis drug specific market is estimated to start growing by 2020 at a CAGR of 25.56% during 2020-2030, due to the projected product launches in 2020. Surge in cycles of clinical trials and their success rate has improved the probability of industries receiving commercial approval for NASH therapeutics by the end of 2020. Additionally, the absence of efficient diagnostic technologies acts as a major hurdle for the research of NASH therapeutics. Nevertheless, the emergence of novel biomarker technologies and improvements in liver biopsy technologies are expected to bring about an evolution in the diagnosis of NASH and other fatty liver diseases. Despite of these challenges, certain key players such as Galmed Pharmaceuticals, Gilead Sciences, Novo Nordisk, Genfit, Intercept and Galectin Therapeutics are conducting extensive research on NASH therapeutics and are receiving positive results from clinical trials. But, the low diagnosis rates, low prescription rates and low treatment seeking rates continue to pose significant challenges for these emerging players.

