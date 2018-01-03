According to a new report Global Incident Response Services Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Incident Response Services is expected to attain a market size of $35.0billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.

The Solution market dominated the Global Incident Response Services Market by Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Services market is expected to witness a CAGR of 22.5% during (2016 – 2022).

The Implementation market dominated the Global Incident Response Services Market by Service Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022 growing at a CAGR of 17.8 % during the forecast period. The Managed Services market is expected to witness CAGR of 24.1% during (2016 – 2022).

The Web Security market dominated the Global Incident Response Services Market by Security Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Cloud Security market is expected to witness a CAGR of 22% during (2016 – 2022).

The On-Premise market dominated the Global Incident Response Services Market by Deployment Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The IT & ITES market dominated the Global Incident Response Services Market by Vertical in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 16.7 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.1% during (2016 – 2022).

The North America market dominated the Global Incident Response Services Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 16.5 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.1% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.1% during (2016 – 2022).

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Incident Response Services have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Check Point Software Technologies, Cisco Systems, Inc., Intel Corporation, HP Enterprise Company, FireEye, Inc. and Infineon Technologies AG, AT&T Inc. and Dell Inc. (SonicWall Inc.).

Global Incident Response Services Market Segmentation

By Type

Solution

Incident Response Readiness Assessment

Incident Record Management and Forensics

User Behavior Analytics

Remediation and Recovery

Others

Services

Implementation

Training& Support

Managed Services

By Security Type

Web Security

Application Security

Endpoint Security

Network Security

Database Security

Cloud Security

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premise

By Vertical

IT & ITES

BFSI

Government & Public Utilities

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

By Geography

North America Incident Response Services Market

U.S. Incident Response Services Market

Canada Incident Response Services Market

Mexico Incident Response Services Market

Rest of North America Incident Response Services Market

Europe Incident Response Services Market

Germany Incident Response Services Market

U.K. Incident Response Services Market

France Incident Response Services Market

Russia Incident Response Services Market

Spain Incident Response Services Market

Italy Incident Response Services Market

Rest of Europe Incident Response Services Market

Asia-Pacific Incident Response Services Market

China Incident Response Services Market

Japan Incident Response Services Market

India Incident Response Services Market

South Korea Incident Response Services Market

Singapore Incident Response Services Market

Malaysia Incident Response Services Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Incident Response Services Market

LAMEA Incident Response Services Market

Brazil Incident Response Services Market

Argentina Incident Response Services Market

UAE Incident Response Services Market

Saudi Arabia Incident Response Services Market

South Africa Incident Response Services Market

Nigeria Incident Response Services Market

Rest of LAMEA Incident Response Services Market

Companies Profiled

IBM Corporation

Symantec Corporation

Check Point Software Technologies

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Intel Corporation

HP Enterprise Company

FireEye, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

AT&T Inc.

Dell Inc. (SonicWall Inc.)

