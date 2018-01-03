According to a new report Global Implantable Medical Devices Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Implantable Medical Devices is expected to attain a market size of $111.4billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

The Metal market dominated the Global Implantable Medical Devices Market by Material in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Others market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.1% during (2016 – 2022).

The Reconstructive joint replacements market dominated the Global Implantable Medical Devices Market by Orthopedic Implants in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Knee Replacements market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.7% during (2016 – 2022).

The North America market dominated the Global Implantable Medical Devices Market by Country in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.2% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.6% during (2016 – 2022).

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Implantable Medical Devices have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Abbott Laboratories., Boston Scientific Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Smith And Nephew Plc, Stryker Corporation, C.R. Bard, Inc., Cardinal health, Inc. and Globus Medical, Inc.

Full report : http://kbvresearch.com/global-implantable-medical-devices-market/

Research Scope

Global Implantable Medical Devices Market By Material Type

Metal

Ceramic

Others

Global Implantable Medical Devices Market By Product

Orthopaedic implants

Reconstructive joint replacements

Knee Replacements

Cardiovascular implants

Intraocular lenses

Dental implants

Breast implants

Others

Global Implantable Medical Devices Market By Geography

North America Implantable Medical Devices Market

U.S. Implantable Medical Devices Market

Canada Implantable Medical Devices Market

Mexico Implantable Medical Devices Market

Rest of North America Implantable Medical Devices Market

Europe Implantable Medical Devices Market

Germany Implantable Medical Devices Market

U.K. Implantable Medical Devices Market

France Implantable Medical Devices Market

Russia Implantable Medical Devices Market

Spain Implantable Medical Devices Market

Italy Implantable Medical Devices Market

Rest of EuropeImplantable Medical Devices Market

Asia-Pacific Implantable Medical Devices Market

China Implantable Medical Devices Market

Japan Implantable Medical Devices Market

India Implantable Medical Devices Market

South Korea Implantable Medical Devices Market

Singapore Implantable Medical Devices Market

Malaysia Implantable Medical Devices Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Implantable Medical Devices Market

LAMEA Implantable Medical Devices Market

Brazil Implantable Medical Devices Market

Argentina Implantable Medical Devices Market

UAE Implantable Medical Devices Market

Saudi Arabia Implantable Medical Devices Market

South Africa Implantable Medical Devices Market

Nigeria Implantable Medical Devices Market

Rest of LAMEA Implantable Medical Devices Market

Companies Profiled

Abbott laboratories.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Conmed corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic plc

Smith and Nephew Plc

Stryker Corporation

R. Bard, Inc.

Cardinal health, Inc.

Globus medical, Inc.

Unique Offerings from KBV Research

Exhaustive coverage of Global Implantable Medical Devices Market

Highest number of market tables and figures

Unique “Market Research & Analytics Tool” to provide instant comparative analysis within the report

Subscription based model available

Free of cost quarterly updates

Guaranteed best price

Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Related Reports:

North America Implantable Medical Devices Market (2016-2022)

Europe Implantable Medical Devices Market (2016-2022)

Asia Pacific Implantable Medical Devices Market (2016-2022)

LAMEA Implantable Medical Devices Market (2016-2022)