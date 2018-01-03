According to a new report Global Implantable Medical Devices Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Implantable Medical Devices is expected to attain a market size of $111.4billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.
The Metal market dominated the Global Implantable Medical Devices Market by Material in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Others market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.1% during (2016 – 2022).
The Reconstructive joint replacements market dominated the Global Implantable Medical Devices Market by Orthopedic Implants in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Knee Replacements market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.7% during (2016 – 2022).
The North America market dominated the Global Implantable Medical Devices Market by Country in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.2% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.6% during (2016 – 2022).
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Implantable Medical Devices have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Abbott Laboratories., Boston Scientific Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Smith And Nephew Plc, Stryker Corporation, C.R. Bard, Inc., Cardinal health, Inc. and Globus Medical, Inc.
Research Scope
Global Implantable Medical Devices Market By Material Type
Metal
Ceramic
Others
Global Implantable Medical Devices Market By Product
Orthopaedic implants
Reconstructive joint replacements
Knee Replacements
Cardiovascular implants
Intraocular lenses
Dental implants
Breast implants
Others
Global Implantable Medical Devices Market By Geography
North America Implantable Medical Devices Market
U.S. Implantable Medical Devices Market
Canada Implantable Medical Devices Market
Mexico Implantable Medical Devices Market
Rest of North America Implantable Medical Devices Market
Europe Implantable Medical Devices Market
Germany Implantable Medical Devices Market
U.K. Implantable Medical Devices Market
France Implantable Medical Devices Market
Russia Implantable Medical Devices Market
Spain Implantable Medical Devices Market
Italy Implantable Medical Devices Market
Rest of EuropeImplantable Medical Devices Market
Asia-Pacific Implantable Medical Devices Market
China Implantable Medical Devices Market
Japan Implantable Medical Devices Market
India Implantable Medical Devices Market
South Korea Implantable Medical Devices Market
Singapore Implantable Medical Devices Market
Malaysia Implantable Medical Devices Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Implantable Medical Devices Market
LAMEA Implantable Medical Devices Market
Brazil Implantable Medical Devices Market
Argentina Implantable Medical Devices Market
UAE Implantable Medical Devices Market
Saudi Arabia Implantable Medical Devices Market
South Africa Implantable Medical Devices Market
Nigeria Implantable Medical Devices Market
Rest of LAMEA Implantable Medical Devices Market
Companies Profiled
Abbott laboratories.
Boston Scientific Corporation
Conmed corporation
Johnson & Johnson
Medtronic plc
Smith and Nephew Plc
Stryker Corporation
R. Bard, Inc.
Cardinal health, Inc.
Globus medical, Inc.
