Automotive LIDAR Sensors Market 2018

Summary:

Global Automotive LIDAR Sensors Market Information Report By Application Type (Semi-Autonomous Vehicles, Autonomous Vehicles), By Image Type (2D Image, 3D Image), By Placement (Headlight & Taillight, Bumpers, Roof, Others), by end market (OEMs, Aftermarket), and By Region – Forecast To 2023

Market Synopsis

LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) system is used to determine the time in which a pulse laser overcomes a certain distance in particular medium. The automotive sector generally uses laser pulses with a length of 3-20 nanoseconds. The LIDAR sensors in automotive are capable of detecting objects within a range of 300 meters. The global automotive LIDAR sensors market has seen remarkable growth in the global market and it has been observed that, its demand in the future is expected to grow at CAGR of ~25%.

The prominent players in the automotive LIDAR sensors market include Delphi Automotive (U.K.), Continental AG (Germany), ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Velodyne LiDAR (U.S.), Texas Instruments Incorporated (U.S.), First Sensor AG(Germany), Robert Bosch (Germany), Ibeo Automotive (Germany), Quanergy Systems (U.S.), Valeo S.A. (France), Denso (Japan), PulsedLight (U.S.), Teledyne Optech (Canada), LeddarTech (Canada), Trilumina (U.S.), TetraVue (U.S.), Princeton Lightwave (U.S.), and HELLA GmbH (Germany).

Request For Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4942

The global automotive LIDAR sensors market is majorly being driven by the strengths of LIDAR sensors such as high angular resolution and wide view that is required for proper mid-range detection. The data scanned by the LIDAR is capable of being recorded by the software tools, which can be used for creating a model of vehicles surrounding. Also, the LIDAR sensors serve as a perfect connection between close ranges and far range sensor systems.

The market for automotive LIDAR sensors is also largely driven by its increasing use in the self-driving cars. LIDAR sensors enable the differentiation between a person on a bike and a person walking, and even at the speed and direction they are going in. LIDAR is the key sensor in self-driving cars with the combination of navigation system, predictability and high resolution object tracking.

In future, the market has been projected to grow, as major players greatly focus on both, decreasing the cost and increasing the range and resolution of the LIDAR sensors.

The global automotive LIDAR sensors market has been segmented on the basis of application type, image type, placement, end market and region. On the basis of end market, the market has been segmented as OEM and aftermarket. Amongst them, the OEM segment is expected to dominate the global market by end market, in 2016, in terms of market revenue. The growth of OEM has been attributed to factors such as advancement in technology and launch of new advanced LIDAR sensors.

Geographically, the global automotive LIDAR sensors market has been divided into four major regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Amongst these, Europe region is expected to dominate the global market owing to the existence of a large number of OEMs and LIDAR manufacturers in the region. The major players in the Europe market are taking initiatives to geographically expand their presence by entering into partnerships and collaborations with both, global and regional players.

The report for global automotive LIDAR sensors market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-lidar-sensors-market-4942

Table of Contents

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 SCOPE OF THE REPORT

3 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

5 GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE LIDAR SENSORS, BY APPLICATION TYPE

6 GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE LIDAR SENSORS, BY IMAGE TYPE

7 GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE LIDAR SENSORS, BY PLACEMENT

8 GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE LIDAR SENSORS, BY END MARKET

9 GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE LIDAR SENSORS, BY REGION

9 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

10 COMPANY PROFILE

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 1 GLOBAL AUTOMOTIVE LIDAR SENSORS: BY REGION, 2017-2023

TABLE 2 NORTH AMERICA AUTOMOTIVE LIDAR SENSORS: BY COUNTRY, 2017-2023

TABLE 3 EUROPE AUTOMOTIVE LIDAR SENSORS: BY COUNTRY, 2017-2023

TABLE 4 ASIA PACIFIC AUTOMOTIVE LIDAR SENSORS: BY COUNTRY, 2017-2023

TABLE 5 ROW AUTOMOTIVE LIDAR SENSORS: BY COUNTRY, 2017-2023

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 RESEARCH PROCESS OF MRFR

FIGURE 2 TOP DOWN & BOTTOM UP APPROACH

FIGURE 3 MARKET DYNAMICS

FIGURE 4 IMPACT ANALYSIS: MARKET DRIVERS

FIGURE 5 IMPACT ANALYSIS: MARKET RESTRAINTS

Continued…….

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR) and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have the prime objective to provide optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies depending on products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments enables our clients to know more consequently do more, which gives them answer for their each and every important question. In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry

CONTACT US:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

akash.anand@marketresearchfuture.com