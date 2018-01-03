GiftsbyMeeta, pioneer in the occasion specific gifting arrangements online field since last 3 years in India, just refreshed its list of the valentines teddy bears gifts and took it to the following level this year. Valentine’s Week 2018, a special category made for the each day of the week wherein everyone who is related to make a remarkable memory, will get the chance to greet and welcome their significant one on the Valentine’s Teddy day. The exclusive gifting category listed on the website has been loaded with a numerous variety of the valentine special presents and openings with each other. It is an elite display of buying teddy bears of different hues, shades, designs, combinations, and so forth with other gifting arrangements.

Talking on the event Mr. Ankit Rakhi, the e-commerce head, GiftsbyMeeta stated, “Valentine’s teddy day gifts is the main category for the teddy day where a customer can buy different sort of presents for this occasion. And the newly uploaded list of the products on the page provides the correct space to present the most recent patterns in different fragments like hanging teddy, hugging teddy, soft heart toys and many other exciting soft toys in red and pink in color and large and small in size for the upcoming occasion.

This year, the company will likewise be digging into the offering the fast and quality delivery of the Valentine’s Day gifts for girlfriend or boyfriend. With time the company has understood that extravagantly planned teddy bears are the result of imaginative and scholarly properties in light of recent demand patterns that the company observed. Since the Valentine is basically the celebration of the boyfriend, girlfriend and married couples and thusly these teddies bring a lot of sales volume as they are much traded gifting articles among them on this occasion. Our point is too new uploading on the website to tap this trend and hence there has been great efforts put to make the assortment of the valentine soft toys and the endeavors that go behind the making of a fabulous and paramount wedding”.

He additionally included, “GiftsbyMeeta takes pride offering the whole range of the fresh products on every major festival arriving at your door. The target of making this gifting page more enriched is to give a dais where the lovebirds can share their perspectives and worries before the whole crew”.

About GiftsbyMeeta: GiftsbyMeeta having spearheaded the idea of online premium gifting with the great customization options in the nation today and has turned into a name synonymous with the best place to buy occasion specific online gifts in India. Begun with a solitary store in 2013 in Delhi, by the ambitious Mrs. Meeta Gutgutia, the brand today reach to more than 160 countries across the globe and conveys same-day delivery services in more than 30 cities in India. Having spearheaded the idea of marked personalized and engraved gifts with the premium wrapping, GiftsbyMeeta has developed with the spread of present-day culture, expanding delight of the festivity and enhancing the way of moments of celebration. With the rapidly growing online gifting industry and the changing way of life of the general population in greater urban areas and little towns, GiftsbyMeeta is intentionally foraying into residential communities and each niche and corner of the nation to stamp its essence. It intends to twofold its online Valentine gifts selling in India on the upcoming Valentine’s Day 2018.