The growth in the seed industry in France can be attributed to the substantial rise in export of seeds and crops, considerable growth of the organic food products market in the country and expansion of indigenous companies to other countries.

Although, the agriculture sector contributes close to only 1.5% of the country’s total GDP, the seed sector in the country has grown considerable in the past few years. France is the leading exporter of seeds in the world. The country majorly exports seeds for cereal crops. One of the major importers of French seeds is Germany. Large quantities of forage crops are also produced as livestock farming is also substantial in the country. The country also exports substantial quantities of vegetable seeds as well. France is famous for its wine production and its vineyards. The consumption of seeds for grape production is also one of the factors driving growth in the country’s seed market.

The seed market in France is dominated by presence of organized players. The organized players consist of the global leaders of the seed industry. Indigenous players also have considerable share in overall market revenue. These indigenous players in recent years have extensively focused on developing newer hybrid seeds and on expansion into other neighboring countries. This has further augmented the size of the seed market in the country. Government policies and regulations have banned the use of genetically modified seeds in the country, but are designed to support the growth of open pollinated and hybrid seeds. The government also promotes the development of organic farming sector in the country. In recent years the organic farming sector has witnessed substantial growth and has lead to increase in consumption of a variety of seeds. The seed industry has also benefited from extensive R&D and breeding programmes supported by companies operating in the market.

The report titled “France Seed Market by Technology Type (Open Pollinated and Hybrid Seeds) by Crop Type (Corn, Wheat, Barley, Rapeseed, Sunflower, Sugar beet, Soybean, Fruits & Vegetables and Flower Seeds) – Outlook to 2022” by Ken Research suggested a growth at a positive CAGR in revenues in France seed market due to extensive support and investment by the government, growth of indigenous companies and rise of organic farming in next 5 years till 2022.

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/agriculture-and-animal-care/seed/france-seed-market-research-report/142313-104.html

Contact Us:

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

sales@kenresearch.com

+91-124-4230204