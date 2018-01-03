“The increased flexible products offering as compared to the traditional schemes is trending in the insurance industry, says RNCOS”

The health insurance industry in India has evolved significantly in the recent years owing to increasing literacy rate and awareness, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases and government initiative. The public sector continued to hold the dominant position followed by private and standalone sector. Health insurance is the fastest growing sector with the CAGR of around 17% during the period 2011-12 to 2015-16, as per RNCOS analysis.

While highlighting the potential of this industry, Shushmul Maheshwari, CEO – RNCOS said, “The product offering in the insurance industry has changed significantly in the past decade. The health insurance industry players are offering flexible options to choose a health insurance plan within the budget. Moreover, the process has become seamless with the advent of online portals as the plans can be purchased instantly, anytime and anywhere.”

According to RNCOS, the stand-alone health insurers have continued to gain its share, while the public sector general insurers remained constant as compared to last year. It is expected that the share of standalone. Insurers would increase in the future as private sector continues to lose the market share while public sector witnesses slow growth rate as compared to players in the standalone health insurance segment.

With digitalization, increasing FDI limits, and trending combination plans, the insurance industry is expected to strengthen in the future. Increasing disposable income, a desire for better quality health services, and increase in life expectancy will drastically increase the demand for health insurance. In addition, transformative market forces are re-shaping the future of healthcare; and these transformative forces can be leveraged to respond to and exploit market opportunities.

