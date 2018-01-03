Outsourcing of data entry is a steadily rising trend in business communities all over the world. There are several benefits of outsourcing data entry to a country like India, the most crucial of which is the significant saving of costs for the client company.
The Data Entry India Company tailors its services according to specific business requirements of its clients. The company combines its expert knowledge of business domain with technical proficiency, in order to deliver high quality and reliable data entry services. This enables the client business to minimize its costs as well as maximize its competitive edge by enhancing its productivity.
The specialized services of the DEI Company
The DEI Company delivers the following range of comprehensive services.
One-stop offshore data entry solution
Offshore data entry is a process of proficiency, precision and consistency.
Data entry service
- Online data entry
- Offline data entry
- PDF data entry
- Cart data entry
- Survey/questionnaire data entry
- Image data entry
- Handwritten data entry
- Excel data entry
- Customer data entry sales services
- Asp. Net Data entry
- MS Access Data entry
- XML data entry
Data processing services
- Image processing services
- Word processing services
- Claim processing services
- Forms processing services
Data conversion services
Data mining services
Data cleansing services
Full-cycle data entry services
Data Entry India facilitates a development process from requirements definition and sampling to procedural data entry, quality audit and validation to maintenance and support of database. The experts at the DEI Company guide their clients meticulously through each phase of the outsourcing process, providing them with useful advice every step of the way.
Quality standards
Data Entry India puts primary emphasis on the quality of its services as it is based on a process that combines people and communication. Each project taken up by the company is monitored by a quality assurance team that is committed to ensuring top-notch results for the company’s clients. The company assures 99.95% accuracy of its data management processes, 24X7 open channels of communications and a fully managed information security system.
About the company
Data Entry India is a renowned offshore company in India specialising in the delivery of data entry services all over the world. The clients of the company are IT-enabled businesses, of all sizes. These range from start-ups to large enterprises that outsource their professional data entry work in India. Offshore outsourcing in India not only yield revenue streams for the client companies but also enables them to establish and streamline business operations efficiently.
