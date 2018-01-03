Computer Networking as a Career Path

Technology and the constant advances in technology are changing the way we live & work. Computer networking is an engineering discipline that aims to study and analyze the communication process among various computing devices or computer systems that are linked, or networked, together to exchange information & share resources.

Computer networking depends on the theoretical application and practical implementation of disciplines such as computer engineering, computer sciences, information technology, and telecommunication. One of the most over looked skills in computer networking is the ability to explain & exchange technical information with others. Whether verbally, through email, or informal writing, network professionals that communicate well enjoy a significant advantage in building their careers.

You can study Computer networking IT courses at your own pace, and learn everything you need to know to pass a networking certification exam. The IT diploma courses include training for Cisco certifications or Microsoft certification. Cisco is the largest maker of network equipment and its certifications frequently rank among the best in IT.

If you are just planning a career or considering a career change, here are some reasons you should include networking technology in your studies:

* Best Opportunities

Several types of roles exist in the computer networking field, each with varying salaries, and long-term career potential. The basic job titles one sees for computer networking & networking-related positions include:

* Network Specialist

* Network Technician

* Network Administrator

* Network Analyst

* Network Manager

* Network Engineer

* Room for Upward Mobility

Due to a networking job being in high demand, landing one of the above roles means you are on a good career path. In most workplaces, staying on as a network administrator for several years can mean acquiring new skills, which will enable you to move into higher positions, such as a systems analyst or a network engineer.

* Be Part of a Company’s Growth

In a world where every business and industry heavily rely on computers, a tech glitch or a server crash can set a company back significantly. By learning Computer Networking skills and acquiring knowledge in this field, an employee will be able to keep a company’s information safe and secure and keep their systems intact and up-to-date.

Computer networking is a technology that is used in various industries of the world. It has a variety of features. This technology has become an essential part of our day-to-day life.

At Computer Power Institute (CPI) we offer Bachelor of Applied Information Technology Degree Course, computer diplomas and a variety of vendor Certifications such as Cisco Exam Certifications, Microsoft Certifications, CompTIA Security & Computer networking Certification and Australia’s best value IT courses. Visit our website computerpower.edu.au to learn more about computer networking online courses and how you can take technology into the next century.