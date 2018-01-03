As Christmas is on its way for celebrations, Royal China, the Chinese Authentic Fine Dining Restaurant brings a Delicious Menu, so enjoy your Christmas with the unquestionably delectable cuisine in a relaxed ambience delighting you with a joyful display of festive happiness. The Christmas Eve is the perfect evening to spend with family whilst having fun, laughing and remembering what this Christmas holiday is all about. The Decor and the Xmas tree make the ambience more delightful for your kids to cherish the Celebration of Christmas. The chef’s creations are out to impress with a mouth-watering combination of gratifying food and drinks.

Royal China offers a perfect dining experience to make your meal special – from the freshest and the most delicious fare to an ambience with an un-fussy rustic charm that would make you not want to leave. Specializing in Traditional Cantonese Cuisines, one could relish crispy aromatic duck with pancakes, prawn Chung fun, seaweed, black bean chicken just to name a few by the Chinese Chef. The lavish bar at Royal China features everything from flavoured martinis to Royal China creations of speciality cocktails to an international range of beers, single and double malt whiskey and an equal range of non-alcoholic beverages and Desserts like the apple/banana in toffee syrup, deep fried crispy buns with cream custard filling. To add to that the love that goes into making the dining experience special for you is beyond compare.

We at Royal China invite you to celebrate this Christmas with us amalgamating mouth-watering dishes, creative cocktails and fantastic deals just for you.

Savour more than 20 dishes including Dim Sums, Seafood, Selection of Vegetarian and Non-Vegetarian Hot Dishes & Desserts.

Xmas Menu @ Rs.2000 per person with soft beverages.

@ Rs. 2500 with unlimited wine & beer.

Unlimited Dim Sum Menu @ Rs.2000 per person with soft beverages.

@ Rs. 2500 with unlimited wine & beer.

On till: 24th & 25th December 2017

Time : 12.30pm -3.45pm & 7.30pm – 11.45 pm

Venue: Royal China, 16th Floor, Eros Corporate Tower, Nehru Place, New Delhi-110019