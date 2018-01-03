Ballast water is used in ships to ensure suitable balance and stability. Ships intake and discharge water while execution of loading and off-loading operations. During these activities often exchange of micro-organisms takes place, which negatively impacts marine ecosystem. In order to minimize the impact, ballast water treatment systems were developed using different technologies by key providers. The ballast water treatment system performs filtration and disinfection of ballast water. Various filtration technologies are used for removal of impurities, pesticides-active ingredients, toxic organisms and other pollutants, thus preventing the discharge of harmful elements in aquatic environment.

There are different legislations developed by The International Maritime Organization (IMO) concerning discharge of ballast water. Growing industrialization has led the growth of transport and logistics industry to whole new level, resulting in the rise in demand of marine transport. Presently, thousands of cargo ships are used in export and imports of goods across the globe. Ballast water treatment system are extensively used in cargo ships hence the growing demand for cargo ships is one of the key factor in the growth of ballast water treatment system market.

Ballast Water Treatment System Market: Dynamics

Owing to the essential application in conserving marine ecosystem from harmful species and pollutants, the demand for ballast water treatment system is expected to grow at a significant pace. Regulations and stringent norms issued by IMO and United States Coast Guard (USCG) for the compulsory usage of ballast water treatment system is one of the key factor fuelling the growth of the market. Increasing transport of chemical and other goods and sea-borne trade is driving the market for ballast water treatment system.

In connection with product approvals for ballast water treatment system, the manufacturers have to clear stringent approval and confirmation process adhering to norms laid by various marine organizations.

Several tests are performed on the ports for testing ballast water and many countries are actively participating in the process. Recently Saudi Arabia announced to start testing ballast water of ships arriving from international waters.

Ballast Water Treatment System Market Segmentation

Global Ballast water treatment system market can be segmented by technology type, by ship type, by capacity and by vessel category

On the basis of technology type, the global ballast water treatment market can be segmented as

Solid-liquid separation Filtration Hydro cyclone Coagulation

Chemical Disinfection and dechlorination

Physical Disinfection

Microagitation

Advanced Oxidation

On the basis of ship type the global ballast water treatment market can be segmented as

General cargo vessels

Container ships

Tankers

Dry bulk carriers

Multi-purpose vessels

Reefer ship

On the basis of capacity the global ballast water treatment market can be segmented as

Less than 1500 cubic metre

1500 to 5000 cubic metre

Greater than 5000 cubic metre

On the basis of vessel type the global ballast water treatment market can be segmented as

High Ballast Dependent Vessels

Low Ballast Dependent Vessels

Ballast Water Treatment System Market: Regional Outlook

Ballast water treatment system is a crucial part in every ship as it helps in ensuring safety of marine ecosystem. Developed as well as developing economies of Asia Pacific such as China, India, Singapore and South Korea have major share in the trade of goods through maritime transport resulting in the significant demand of Ballast Water Treatment system. Large number of global oil exporters in the region of Europe and Middle East and Africa makes it a prominent regional market for ballast water treatment system. Introduction of “Alternate Management System” (AMS) by US Coast Guard is expected to fuel the growth of Ballast Water Treatment System Market in North America. Waterways connectivity of Japan with China, Russia, Taiwan and South Korea makes it a significant user of cargo ships which in turn further adds to growth of Ballast water treatment system.

Ballast Water Treatment System Market: Key participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Ballast Water Treatment System Market include: