HYDERABAD, 03 January, 2018: The most popular artistic extravaganza that has put Hyderabad on the global art canvas with its meticulous blending of arts with science, Krishnakriti Festival, a one-of-its-pioneering-kind, is back in the twin cities.

In keeping with the organisational acumen of Kalakriti Art Gallery and Lahoti Foundation think tank and driven by the constant craving to get exuberantly bigger with each new edition, a rare assortment has been pieced together to commemorate the 15th year milestone, an accomplishment which, in itself, is a reflection of the growing popularity of this modern, contemporary art festival that brings along the finest of global talent to the delight of the artistes and connoisseurs in Hyderabad.

It is nothing short of a cultural feast for all those waiting to see the most celebrated achievers parade their sublime works, deliver lectures and demonstrate their magnificence right here in the country’s emerging cultural capital.

A redeeming feature of the 2018 edition will be that it is being jointly collaborated with Bonjour India Festival.

A slew of interesting, innovative and exemplary artistic expressions, which bear the breathtaking signature statements of some of the biggest contemporary names, will be on exhibit across several happening venues in the twin cities.

Krishnakriti Festival-2018 will be held in the city from January 4 to 7, 2018. Needless to say, a creative rejuvenation will ring in the New Year on a déjà vu note and keep one refreshed all through the year.

The 2018 Krishnakriti festival will be themed around maps and cartography – a lifeline that describes mindboggling cityscapes and landscapes. Designed with art exhibitions, workshops, art talks, discussions, digital-multimedia shows and performances. Cultural shows and live performances will add to the vibrancy.

A special highlight of the 2018 festival will be the unveiling of the Munn Maps, a set of over 638 maps of the city of Hyderabad by Colonel Leonard Munn, who was an Army Engineer and responsible for setting up telegraph infrastructure and detailed geographical surveys in India.

Munn Maps were commissioned by the Nizam after the devastating floods in the early 1900s. It took three years to complete the project. On the occasion of Krishnakriti Festival, this set of rare maps will be on the Google Art Project, which is a special initiative of the global giant Google to promote and preserve world art and heritage for posterity.

The Festival will present historic maps and cartography, featuring over 70 rare objects from the collection of the Prashant Lahoti Maps Collection housed in the Kalakriti Archive. An array of contemporary art shows by artists inspired by the idea of mapping will add a modern twist. Hands-on workshops on using modern mapping tools will be an exciting new addition this year.

One of the most popular attractions will be the interactive thought-provoking sessions where historians, art lovers and critics can get to mingle with the artistes.

Krishnakriti Festival 2018 will be inaugurated at the Kalakriti Gallery & The Gallery Café at 7:30pm on January 4.

*Free Registrations , Visit www.krishnakriti.in

