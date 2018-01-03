Market Highlights:

The global aircraft leasing market is a very dynamic and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The major factors supporting the growth of the global aircraft leasing market are dominance of Irish and Chinese companies, air passenger traffic growth, rising demand for wet leasing and others. However, the major trend in the global market is shifting of global lessors into the emerging regions such as Asia Pacific. On the other hand, the complicated and unclear leasing regulations and taxation policies and asset recovery risk associated with airline bankruptcy are major hindrances to the global market growth.

The aircraft leasing industry is one of the most recognized industries in Ireland over the past four decades. In the recent years, the leasing activities on aircraft have increased from 2% in 1980 to more than 50% in 2016. This has shown that there is complete dominance of Irish leasing company over the global market. Ireland has established itself as a global hub for aircraft leasing with more than 50% of the total market and 14 out of 15 global lessors operate from Ireland. After 9/11 attacks, the aircraft leasing activities have substantially increased from 25% in 2001 to 40% in 2014. This is majorly due to the various leasing companies gaining momentum to establish themselves in the aircraft market, rather than depending on the commercial banks as a main source of aircraft financing. The other major reason for this growth is the number of aviation related courses conducted in Ireland, including MSc in Aviation Finance in UCD Smurfit School. These give people a good exposure to aviation finance. Additionally, the aviation sector has contributed more than USD 4.80 billion, which is also a major growing factor of Ireland aircraft leasing industry. China also has primary role in the growth of global aircraft leasing market. After Ireland, China is considered a major market for aircraft leasing. Over the last few years, the global lessors have shown more interest in China market and have commenced their operations in here.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4247

Major Key Players

AerCap,

Air Lease Corporation,

BOC Aviation,

GECAS,

BBAM,

CIT Commercial Air,

Aviation Capital Group,

Boeing Capital Corporation,

SAAB Aircraft Leasing,

International Lease Finance Corporation

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

August, 2017:- Air Lease Corporation announced to have a long term lease agreement with Aeromexico for one additional new Boeing 787-9 aircraft with General Electric engines. This aircraft is expected to deliver in June 2018. The reason behind this agreement is that to develop the modern fleet to support companies expanding global operations and their alliance with Delta and other Airlines.

July, 2017 – BOC Aviation announced the opening of a new office in New York City, after Dublin, London and Tianjin. The reason behind this expansion is that the company is expanding and building its presence in North America region.

June, 2017:- AerCap Holdings and the Italian carrier Neos announced the signing of a lease agreement with for two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. Neos will become the country’s first 737 MAX operator when it takes delivery of the airplane in 2019.

May, 2017:- Aviation Capital Group announced that it signed a long-term lease agreements with EL AL Israel Airlines. Under this agreement the company will lease for two new B787-9s aircraft from ACG’s order book commitment with Boeing and two new B787-8s on a sale and lease-back agreement. The first aircraft is expected to deliver in February 2018.

Browse Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/aircraft-leasing-market-4247

Regional Analysis

North American region is mainly divided into the US, Canada and Mexico. North America is one the leading regions, in terms of revenue in the global aircraft leasing market. The North America market is mainly supported by the presence of huge aviation market. After Ireland, the US is the next promising market across the globe. North America has contributed approximately 25% the share of the global aircraft leasing market. United States has emerged as the leading market, in terms of revenue, followed by Canada and Mexico.