An optical fiber is a transparent fiber made of glass threads with a diameter slightly greater than that of a human hair. These glass threads are capable of transmitting light between the ends of the fiber, which serves in transmitting signals for communication purposes. Fibers have replaced metal wires, due to their salient features, such as reduced losses, immunity against electromagnetic interference, high bandwidth and long distance range. Many industries are switching from traditional metal wires to fiber optics and the aerospace industry is adopting this transition as well.

In airplanes, traditional cables have to be carefully insulated as they remain vulnerable to lightning strikes but this is not the case with fiber optics. In aircraft jet engines, inside temperature is measured with the use of fiber optics, which transfer radiation into a radiation pyrometer. In the landing gear instrumentation system, the optical sensing solution is used to face harsh conditions. Attributing to lighter weight, improved reliability and other important features, fiber optics hold strong potential in the global aerospace industry.

Aerospace Fiber Optics Market: Dynamics

Characteristics, such as reduction in the size and mass of sensors and cables, immunity towards interference of radio frequency, safe operations in vulnerable areas and higher fatigue durability are driving the growth of the aerospace fiber optics market. Growing technology and inventions in the aerospace industry with increasing crowd in civil aviation have also spurred growth of the aerospace fiber optics market. The need for efficient avionics networks, cabin management systems, flight management systems and weather radar systems has significantly accelerated the adoption of fiber optics.

Reduction in the cost of aerospace fiber optics is the primary requirement of costumers. As compared to traditional metal cables, fiber optics are way more expensive. Hence, manufacturers have to face the challenge of cost reduction without compromising the quality of products. The implementation of programs, such as Aerospace Acoustic Emission Monitoring System and Airframe Structural Health Monitoring System is enhancing safety in aircraft, which is an ongoing trend that is resulting in significant growth of the aerospace fiber optics market.

Aerospace Fiber Optics Market: Segmentation

The aerospace fiber optics market can be segmented by product type and by end use type.

By product type, the global aerospace fiber optics market can be segmented as:

Single mode

Multi-mode

For longer distance communication, single mode fiber optics are used. In these fiber optics, the glass fiber core is made of a smaller diameter, which reduces the probability of the signal strength weakening. Multimode fiber optics are used for shorter distance.

By end use type, the global aerospace fiber optics market can be segmented as:

Civil aviation

Defense

Space

Aerospace Fiber Optics Market: Regional Outlook

With the growing aerospace industry, the global market for aerospace fiber optics is also witnessing a significant rise in demand. The increased requirement for in-flight entertainment systems in the civil aviation sector has positively influenced the aerospace fiber optics market to a large extent. The increasing number of air passengers in emerging economies, such as China and India has resulted in an increase in the number of aircraft, which in turn is a key factor spurring growth of the aerospace fiber optics market in Asia Pacific. Innovations in technology, such as fully autonomous aircraft for the defense sector in countries, such as Russia and the U.S. have led to growth of the aerospace fiber optics market in North America and Eastern Europe. High investment in the research and development sectors of agencies, including NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration), ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization) and JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) is responsible for the significant rise in the aerospace fiber optics market.

Aerospace Fiber Optics Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global aerospace fiber optics market include: