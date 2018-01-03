Texas (USA), Canada (Toronto) &; India (Business Network):

The need for Cyber security services is increasing every day since the number of cyber attacks are increasing. Organizations dealing with client’s confidential data are the major targets of hackers. Banks, financial services, non-financial services, healthcare organizations are attacked on a major level by hackers.

Many organizations take cyber security seriously and perform required security measures. But the question here is, are in-house security measures enough to avoid hackers? In-house cyber security might not have enough skilled resources, enough updates about the cyber security industry or enough tools to fight against cyber attacks.

According to Small Biz Trends, 43% of cyber attacks target small businesses. 55% increase has been noticed from 2014 to 2015 in a number of spear-phishing campaigns that target employees of small businesses.

Only 14% of small enterprises rate their ability to mitigate cyber risks, vulnerabilities, and attacks as highly effective. Remaining 86% enterprises are too weak to handle and resolve cyber attacks. These statistics increase the concern regarding the safety of systems and data indicating a severe need for Cyber Security services.

Following are the 4 reasons organizations need cybersecurity services:

1.Data protection- All the confidential information is encrypted to make it secure. A strong encryption strategy is implemented for sensitive data such as ID of user and password.

2.Access to system and application- It is tested whether there is any loophole, through which hackers can get privileges to access the system or application affecting the whole system.

3.SQL Injection- This technique is used to properly validate the input inserted in the input fields like text boxes, comments, etc.

4.Ethical hacking: Ethical hackers follow similar methodologies like hackers to attack web apps, software, networks, and systems.

Cyber Security Services deliver above 4 major solutions to client organizations and help them, secure their business as well as client data.

Suma Soft’s cyber security services help enterprises reduce or even eliminate data leakage risk by making IT staff aware of the malicious activities that cause threats to their IT security. It also reduces network downtime and costs of the investigation.