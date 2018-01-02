Scope of the Report:

This report concentrates on the Global Trade Finance Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, particularly in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report classifies the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. This report covers associations in the field along with new product launches, mergers, acquisitions, competitive landscape analysis, and recent strategic developments in the market by the major manufactures

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers the topmost manufacturers of Trade Finance:

Citigroup Inc

BNP Paribas

ICBC

China Exim Bank

JPMorgan Chase & Co

Mizuho Financial Group

MUFG

Commerzbank

Bank of Communication

Credit Agricole

Standard Chartered

HSBC

ANZ

Afreximbank

Export-Import Bank of India

AlAhli Bank

EBRD

According to the Type, the market is segmented as:

Letters of Credit

Guarantees

Supply Chain Finance

Documentary Collection

Other

According to the Application, the market is segmented as:

Finance

Energy

Power Generation

Transport

Renewables

Metals & Non Metallic Minerals

Other

Table of Contents –

1 Industry Overview 1

1.1 Trade Finance Market Overview 1

1.1.1 Trade Finance Product Scope 1

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 2

1.2 Global Trade Finance Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2012-2017) 2

1.2.1 North America Trade Finance Market Status and Outlook 3

1.2.2 Europe Trade Finance Market Status and Outlook 4

1.2.3 Asia Pacific Trade Finance Market Status and Outlook 5

1.2.4 South America Trade Finance Market Status and Outlook 6

1.2.5 Middle East Trade Finance Market Status and Outlook 7

1.2.6 Africa Trade Finance Market Status and Outlook 8

1.3 Classification of Trade Finance by Product 9

1.3.1 Global Trade Finance Value (100 Million) and Growth (%) Comparison by Product (2012-2022) 9

1.3.2 Global Trade Finance Value (100 Million) Market Share (%) by Product in 2016 10

1.3.3 Letters of Credit 10

1.3.4 Guarantees 11

1.3.5 Supply Chain Finance 11

1.3.6 Documentary Collection 12

1.3.7 Other 12

1.4 Trade Finance Market by End Users/Application 13

1.4.1 Finance 14

1.4.2 Energy 15

1.4.3 Power Generation 16

1.4.4 Transport 17

1.4.5 Renewables 18

1.4.6 Metals & Non Metallic Minerals 19

…

