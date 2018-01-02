Based in Cape Town, ToolTech is a leading brand in South Africa that offers a variety of services, from product designing, toolmaking to logistics. They are supported by highly skilled in-house staff members that strive to cater to the individual needs of their clients. As a one-stop centre, this leading company accommodates six different divisions which include metal component production, toolmaking and engineering, plastic injection moulding, all chair components, PU moulded foam and all buckets and containers.

Toolmaking and Engineering: ToolTech has earned a good reputation for their toolmaking and engineering services. They have a fully equipped CNC Toolroom that serve a variety of functions, from plastic injection moulds, PU foam moulds to press tooling. What’s more, their highly efficient in-house specialists supervise the manufacturing process from the design stage to the mould manufacture.

Plastic Injection Moulding: ToolTech specialises in an array of high-quality injection moulding machines that range from 35T to 1000T, ensuring an impeccable finish. As a certified BEE (Black Economic Empowerment Program) and an ISO9001-2000 licensed plant, ToolTech’s injection moulding plant is widely recognised as a leading name in the field of engineering and plastic component manufacturing.

All Chair Components: This division of ToolTech offers a wide range of chair components, castors, bases, gas-lifts, mechanisms, armrests and hardware are only to name a few. Apart from these components, they specialise in armchairs, side chairs frames, hospitality frames, tub chair and frames as well as backrests, brackets and seat kits that are available in both netting and foam. For customised seating arrangements, customers can rely on their in-house professionals who strive to design and manufacture chairs based on their client’s requirements.

PU Moulded Foam:

ToolTech is equipped with a Polyurethane moulding plant that offers highly specialised integral skin moulding. As a leading name in the field of PU moulding, they deliver services to offices, hospitality, baby products as well as customised demands.

All Buckets and Containers: ToolTech’s buckets and containers division specialises in a wide range of high-quality tubs and buckets that can be availed at competitive rates in various vibrant shades. Since they are an I.S.O 9001:2000 and BEE certified company, all their buckets and containers are chemical-resistant as well as pest and hygiene controlled.



For more information, visit their official website at http://tooltech.capetown/index.php?id=1

Contact:

Unit 2 & 3 Linton Road, Beaconvale, Parow

7500, Cape Town, South Africa

Tel: (+27 21) 9332076

Fax: (+27 21) 933 4155

E-mail: sales@tooltech.co.za