“The energy drink segment is expected to continue driving the health beverage industry in the country, says RNCOS”

The evolution in dietary habits due to rising awareness on health amongst Indian populace is witnessing change in the beverage industry. Increasing concerns on health is expected to drive driving the demand for health beverage products. The health beverage industry is the emerging sector with the CAGR of around 20% during the period of 2016 to 2022 as per RNCOS analysis.

Highlighting the potential of this industry, Shushmul Maheshwari, CEO – RNCOS said, “The buying behavior in the country is changing. At present, Indian population is shifting from carbonated drinks to milk based or fruit based drinks. Fruit juices are becoming an indispensable part of social gatherings”

According to RNCOS, the health beverage industry is dominated by energy drinks segment. The growing demand of energy drinks is expected to continue the domination over other sub segments. The wide consumption by adolescents owing to the product claims that improves performance, endurance and alertness is driving the health beverage industry segment in the country.

The changing industrial trend and decreasing consumption of carbonated drinks has given rise to the new demand of health beverages. The health beverages sector is expected to be the fastest growing sector owing to saturation of market by carbonated drinks. The increasing knowledge about wellness and health along with inclining expenditure on beverages has increased the number of consumers accepting such beverages.

