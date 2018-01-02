Renfro India, a joint venture of Renfro Corporation US, which is a global leader in the hosiery industry, in partnership with the Lagardère Active Group (French conglomerate, owner of the ELLE brand) recently launched ELLE HOMME men’s innerwear and socks collection. This alliance marks the license agreement enabling Renfro India to design, manufacture and market the ELLE Homme branded products in India. Coordination of the partnership was led by exclusive brand licensing agency LicenseWorks, on behalf of ELLE.

ELLE HOMME Innerwear Fall ‘17 collection consists of 19 styles across three product lines- Prime, Elite and Fashion. The collection highlights ELLE Homme signature style with unique, standout details within several distinct themes that will resonate with consumers on a national level. The brand has been launched in six states across India through over 135 retail stores. The retail presence shall be expanding to over 400 points through the next year.

Commenting upon the partnership, Mr. Rohit Pal, Senior Vice President, and Managing Director Europe, India and Asia, Renfro stated “The acquisition of ELLE Homme license into our portfolio is part of our strategy to expand our offering across more product formats with an elevated design focus and higher price points. We are strong in the Socks category, and are now foraying into the fast-growing Men’s Innerwear category which has been bolstered by this license agreement with ELLE HOMME.”

Chandan Kumar, Director Sales & Marketing said, “ELLE HOMME is a brand that represents exclusive French spirit and is well respected for its innovation, integrity and product quality. ELLE Homme Innerwear range in India is focused on cut, style, and comfort. We are confident that it will meet the aspiration of young and contemporary Indian men.”

Mr. Camille Thelu, Vice President & Managing Director, Lagardère Active Enterprises EMEA & India, added “We are excited to partner with a company like Renfro to further develop and expand our range of products in India. Renfro’s expertise in these categories will provide a fresh design perspective and exceptional product quality to the Indian consumers. The ELLE brand serves as a reference around the world and has already created a deep impression on Indian consumers with its exciting women’s apparel collection, and unique ‘French Lifestyle positioning’. For men, the ELLE HOMME brand targets a young man who has a modern and sophisticated style and outlook on life. ”

The partnership was facilitated by LicenseWorks, the specialist corporate brand licensing agency. Rishabh Singla, Managing Partner at LicenseWorks added, “We are delighted to welcome such a strong player as Renfro to the ELLE licensing program. We look forward to continuing to expand the ELLE and ELLE HOMME brands to a complete collection of products that will reinforce their position as leading fashion and lifestyle brands.”

About ELLE:

With 47 editions in the world and 21 million readers worldwide, the ELLE magazine is the leading reference for fashion, beauty and lifestyle. The first edition of the ELLE magazine has been launched in France in 1945. That special ELLE spirit has been developed into a collection of licensed products worldwide distilling the unique ELLE Parisians’ Lifestyle. The ELLE brand is owned by the Lagardère Active group based in France. Lagardère Active Enterprises is the dedicated business unit of the Lagardere Group, running the non-media brand extension worldwide. Discover more about the ELLE world on www.elleboutique.co.in

ELLEtm is a trademark owned by HACHETTE FILIPACCHI PRESSE SA, Paris, France.

About Renfro India:

Renfro India is the largest sock manufacturing, marketing, selling and distribution company in India. Renfro India manufactures close to 200,000 pairs per day and distributes it to several international markets including India, catering to several brands across all price segments at two production unit at Pune and Nasik having corporate office at Pune. For more information, please visit http://www.renfroindia.com/

About LicenseWorks:

LicenseWorks is the leading full-service Brand Licensing agency in India specialized in the strategic brand extension licensing of global brands and corporate trademarks. LicenseWorks pioneered corporate brand licensing services in India and offers a holistic approach to branding, design, business development, licensing, and program management to brands that are looking to expand their business in India. It helps its clients expand into new product categories and distribution channels, which in turn helps these clients build brand awareness as well as create new revenue streams. For more information, please visit www.licenseworksindia.com