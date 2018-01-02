Global Stem Cells Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2021

Global Stem Cells Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2021
STEM CELLS MARKET INSIGHTS:
Stem cell market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.3% for the forecasted period of 2016-2021. The market is segmented on the basis of products, technology and application. Stem cell are undifferentiated cells which have the capability of multiplying in ‘n’ number of cells. Stem cells market are of two types- adult stem cells and embryonic stem cells. Stem cells are being studied for their unique regenerative properties. They are being used in drug discovery programs to develop new drugs and treatment methods. Stem cell research is also being used to study genetic disorders, birth defects and other growth factors. Stem cell banks are being established which store stem cells and umbilical cord blood containing stem cells. These are used for treating the individual in future. Stem cell banking is gaining popularity amongst modern day parents who opt to store their new-born’s cells to prevent any future ailments. Stem cell are being used to treat and diagnose cancer. Stem cell are great part of understanding and treating cancer; especially in children.
Stem cell is being funded by governments, NGO’s and private firms considering the great potential it has in changing the shape of healthcare. New gene editing technologies such as CRISPR are also going to boost the stem cell research and market could witness influx of a number of products.
Regionally, North America and Europe make up for 70% of the total market. North American and European companies are well funded and well equipped. More number of start-ups are emerging. These companies are also attracting a lot of investment. Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate for the forecasted period of 2016-2021. A significant amount of research is going on in countries such as India, China, Japan and Israel.
The report provides detailed & insightful chapters which include market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, patent analysis, pipeline analysis, market determinants, key company analysis, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.
Comprehensive research methodology of stem cells market
In-depth analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.
Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global stem cell market
Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global stem cell market
Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues
Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players
MARKET SEGMENTS INCLUDED IN THE REPORT:
Stem Cells by Products
Adult Stem Cell
Hematopoietic Stem Cell
Mesenchymal Stem Cell
Neuronal Stem Cell
Dental Stem Cell
Umbilical Cord Stem Cell
Human Embryonic Stem Cell
Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell
Rat Neural Stem Cell
Other Stem Cell
Stem Cell by Technology
Stem Cell Acquisition
Therapeutic Cloning for Stem Cell
IVF Stem Cell
Stem Cell Culture
Stem Cell Cryopreservation
Stem Cells Expansion and Sub-Culture
Stem Cells by Application
Drug Discovery and Development
Stem Cells Regenerative Medicine
Neurology Medicines
Orthopedics Medicines
Oncology Medicines
Hematology Medicines
CVD Medicines
Injuries Medicines
Wound Care Medicines
Spinal Cord Injury Medicines
Other Injury Medicines
Diabetes Medicines
Liver Disorders Medicines
Companies profiled in the report:
ALLOSOURCE
ANTEROGEN
APCETH
BIOHEART
CELL CURE NEUROSCIENCES
GAMIDA CELL
MEDIPOST
MESOBLAST
NEOSTEM
NEURALSTEM
NUVASIVE
OCATA THERAPEUTICS
ORTHOFIX
OSIRIS THERAPEUTICS
PHARMICELL
PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS
RELIANCE LIFE SCIENCES
RENEURON
RTI SURGICAL
STEMPEUTICS
