Global Proteomics Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2021

Proteomics Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2021
PROTEOMICS MARKET MARKET INSIGHTS:
Global proteomics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.1% for the forecasted period of 2016-2021. Global proteomics market segments include proteomics reagents, instrumentation, services and applications. Proteomics instruments include Protein microarray, Spectroscopy (Mass and NMR), X-ray crystallography, Chromatography, Electrophoresis and others. Proteomics reagents is similar to instruments. Proteomics services includes protein identification, gel based proteomics services, and liquid based services and others.
Protein microarray has the highest market share in instrument market whereas immunoassays dominate the reagents market. Proteomics involves study of all the functional proteins and their largescale production. Proteomes are the entire set of proteins, produced or modified by an organism. One of the major development in proteomics is the identification of potential new drugs and treatment of diseases. Proteomic technologies are playing important role in drug discovery, molecular diagnostics and medicines. Proteomics market his expected to grow with the rise of technology and preference and awareness for personalized medicines. Proteomics is being used to find new methods to diagnose and treat major life threatening diseases such as cancer and genetic disorder.
Currently North America leads the market with over 50% market share. One of the major reasons behind this the whole market is dominated by US based companies. Europe has the second highest market share. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR for the forecasted period of 2016-2021. China is going to lead the Asia Pacific market growth.
