Global Proteomics Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2021

Proteomics Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2015-2021

PROTEOMICS MARKET MARKET INSIGHTS:

Global proteomics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.1% for the forecasted period of 2016-2021. Global proteomics market segments include proteomics reagents, instrumentation, services and applications. Proteomics instruments include Protein microarray, Spectroscopy (Mass and NMR), X-ray crystallography, Chromatography, Electrophoresis and others. Proteomics reagents is similar to instruments. Proteomics services includes protein identification, gel based proteomics services, and liquid based services and others.

Protein microarray has the highest market share in instrument market whereas immunoassays dominate the reagents market. Proteomics involves study of all the functional proteins and their largescale production. Proteomes are the entire set of proteins, produced or modified by an organism. One of the major development in proteomics is the identification of potential new drugs and treatment of diseases. Proteomic technologies are playing important role in drug discovery, molecular diagnostics and medicines. Proteomics market his expected to grow with the rise of technology and preference and awareness for personalized medicines. Proteomics is being used to find new methods to diagnose and treat major life threatening diseases such as cancer and genetic disorder.

Currently North America leads the market with over 50% market share. One of the major reasons behind this the whole market is dominated by US based companies. Europe has the second highest market share. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a high CAGR for the forecasted period of 2016-2021. China is going to lead the Asia Pacific market growth.

The report provides detailed & insightful chapters which include market overview, key findings, strategic recommendations, market estimations, patent analysis, pipeline analysis, market determinants, key company analysis, company profiling, market segmentation, geographical analysis, analyst insights and predictive analysis of the market.

THE REPORT COVERS:

Comprehensive research methodology of Proteomics market

In-depth analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global Proteomics market

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global Proteomics market

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players

Market Segments Included in The Report:

Proteomics Reagents

Chromatography Reagents

Electrophoresis Reagents

Protein Microarray Reagents

Spectroscopy Reagents

X-Ray Crystallography Reagents

Protein Fractionation System Reagents

Other Proteomics Reagents

Proteomics Instrumentation

Chromatography Instrumentation

Electrophoresis Instrumentation

Protein Microarray Instrumentation

Spectroscopy Instrumentation

X-Ray Crystallography Instrumentation

Protein Fractionation System

Other Proteomics Instrumentation

Proteomics Services

Protein Profiling Services

Gel Based Proteomics Services

Liquid Based Proteomics Services

Protein Identification Services

Protein Separation Services

Protein Sequencing Services

Protein Imaging Services

Laboratory Services

Proteomics Databases Services And Tools

Other Proteomics Services

Proteomics Application

Structural Proteomics

Expression Proteomics (Mass Spectrometry Based)

Interaction Proteomics

Array Based Proteomics

Clinical Proteomics

Proteome Informatics

COMPANY PROFILES INCLUDED IN THE REPORT:

Activx Biosciences Inc.

Affymetrix

Agilent Technologies

Amgen Inc.

Applied Biosystems Inc.

Asterand Plc

Bayer Technology

Beckman Coulter

Becton Dickinson And Co.

Biacore International Ab

Biocarta Inc.

Bio-Rad Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Genesystems Inc.

Genzyme Corporation

Luminex Corporation

PerkinElmer

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Waters Corporation

Thermo Fischer Scientific Corporation

CORPORATE OFFICE

Orion Market Research Pvt Ltd

116, Shagun Arcade

Indore, Madhya Pradesh

India- 452010

Email: info@omrglobal.com

Phone No. +91 7314958007

Mobile No.+91 7803040404

Full report of Global Proteomics Market is available at: