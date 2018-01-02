Global Protein Labeling Market Research and Analysis, 2015-2021

Protein Labeling Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles, Market Trends, Strategy, Analysis, Forecast 2014-2020

Global Protein Labeling Market is expected to grow at a CAGR 12.2 % during 2016-2021. The market is segmented on the basis of application, labeling method, products and region. Global Protein market by labeling methods includes in-Vivo and in-Vitro labeling technique. These techniques are based genetic engineering which includes improved imaging technology and high sensitivity. Snap-tag and halo-tag are widely used technology in in-vivo and in-vitro labeling. For example snap-tag by New England Biolabs and Halo-tag self-labelling enzymes system are widely used in in-vitro and in-vivo labeling. Halo-tag and snap-tag are a significant tool for functional protein analysis based on the formation of covalent bond between protein fusion tag and synthetic chemical ligand. These tools enable to explore proteomics and genomics in the more profound way with high affinity and specificity to determine disease state.

The major players which include Thermofisher Scientific, Merck & Co. Inc, Perkinelmer Inc., Hoffman-La Roche AG, General Electric Company, Promega Corporation and so on are contributing significantly through product launch, R&D, innovation, partnership and collaboration. R&D is considered to be the key strategy to explore more into protein labeling market and to come up with innovative products. R&D in protein labeling is boosting the market growth of Protein labeling. For example R&D in proteomics & genomics, personalized medicine and flow Cytometry and so forth is creating a huge demand for protein labeling products and services. One of the major developments in genomics and proteomics is the identification of potential new drugs and treatment of diseases.

Moreover, researchers are exploring proteomics market in universities, major hospitals, clinics and research centers. As proteomics has moved out of the labs and into the market protein labeling products are in demand. Proteomic technologies are playing important role in drug discovery, molecular diagnostics and medicines which are creating significant demand for protein labeling applications and products. R&D in genetics based projects and research will boost the demand for dye based or fluorescence-based protein labeling products. Exploration through R&D is expected to improve protein tagging technology and enhance higher resolution microscopy. The adoption of IT automation has eased the research and development and expected to boost experimentation and research. Technological advancement and innovation in Global Protein Labeling markets such as computer-controlled systems for fluorescence and laser-confocal microscopy are creating scope for the market.

North America generates highest revenues across the globe due to ongoing projects on gene expression control, protein-protein interaction, in-vivo quantitative proteomics and so on. The significant rise in research projects in Universities, research centers, clinics and hospitals triggered the demand for protein labeling products and methods. There is the huge adoption of Global Protein Labeling products, application and labeling method which are triggered by R&D projects, the rise in lifestyle oriented diseases, development in proteomics & genomics and so forth. Most of the key players such as Thermofisher Scientific, Roche, GE healthcare are US based companies which contributing significantly in the region.

Untapped APAC region such as China, India, Japan and Korea are the most emerging economies and expected to create a huge opportunity for Global Protein Labeling Market. Improved healthcare spending, infrastructure development and favorable government policies are the key factors which are expected to drive the APAC market. Cell culture based experiments, rise in adoption of personalized medicines, the growth of flow Cytometry and tissue diagnostics is expected to create significant demand for protein labeling across the globe.

The key players of Global Protein Labeling Market include Thermofisher Scientific, Merck & Co. Inc, PerkinElmer Inc, Hoffman-La Roche AG, General Electric Company, Chemical Computing Group, New England Biolabs, Promega Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, are the key companies in the Global Protein Labeling Market. Other major players profiled in the report include Seracare Life Sciences, Li-Cor Inc, Innova Biosciences, Bruker Inc and so on.

Global Protein Labeling Market is segmented on the basis of application, product, labeling method and region. Global Protein Labeling Market by application and labeling method has significant contribution in generating huge revenues across the globe. The Global Protein Labeling Market by a product such as reagents, Kits and other services are widely adopted across the globe. Global simulation market by application such as immunological techniques, mass spectrometry, cell-based assays, protein microarrays, fluorescence microscopy has huge demand in the market. The report includes following segments and sub-segments:

