In this report, the Global Outdoor Shed Market 2017 is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (K Units), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Outdoor Shed for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

United States

China

Europe

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Outdoor Shed market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Outdoor Shed sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including

Backyard Products

Newell Rubbermaid

Craftsman

Lifetime Products

ShelterLogic

Arrow Storage Products

Suncast Corporation

Keter (US Leisure)

Palram Applications

US Polymer

Cedarshed

Sheds USA

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Wood

Steel

Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including

Vehicles

Garden Tools & Equipment

Refuse Containers

Others

Table of Contents

Global Outdoor Shed Sales Market 2017

1 Outdoor Shed Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Outdoor Shed

1.2 Classification of Outdoor Shed by Product Category

1.2.1 Global Outdoor Shed Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Outdoor Shed Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Wood

1.2.4 Steel

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Global Outdoor Shed Market by Application/End Users

1.3.1 Global Outdoor Shed Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Vehicles

1.3.3 Garden Tools & Equipment

1.3.4 Refuse Containers

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Outdoor Shed Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Outdoor Shed Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 United States Outdoor Shed Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 China Outdoor Shed Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 Europe Outdoor Shed Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Outdoor Shed Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Outdoor Shed Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 India Outdoor Shed Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value and Volume) of Outdoor Shed (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Outdoor Shed Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Outdoor Shed Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

2 Global Outdoor Shed Competition by Players/Suppliers, Type and Application

2.1 Global Outdoor Shed Market Competition by Players/Suppliers

2.1.1 Global Outdoor Shed Sales and Market Share of Key Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.1.2 Global Outdoor Shed Revenue and Share by Players/Suppliers (2012-2017)

2.2 Global Outdoor Shed (Volume and Value) by Type

2.2.1 Global Outdoor Shed Sales and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

2.2.2 Global Outdoor Shed Revenue and Market Share by Type (2012-2017)

2.3 Global Outdoor Shed (Volume and Value) by Region

2.3.1 Global Outdoor Shed Sales and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

2.3.2 Global Outdoor Shed Revenue and Market Share by Region (2012-2017)

2.4 Global Outdoor Shed (Volume) by Application

3 United States Outdoor Shed (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

3.1 United States Outdoor Shed Sales and Value (2012-2017)

3.1.1 United States Outdoor Shed Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

3.1.2 United States Outdoor Shed Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

3.1.3 United States Outdoor Shed Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

3.2 United States Outdoor Shed Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

3.3 United States Outdoor Shed Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

3.4 United States Outdoor Shed Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

4 China Outdoor Shed (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

4.1 China Outdoor Shed Sales and Value (2012-2017)

4.1.1 China Outdoor Shed Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

4.1.2 China Outdoor Shed Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

4.1.3 China Outdoor Shed Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

4.2 China Outdoor Shed Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

4.3 China Outdoor Shed Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

4.4 China Outdoor Shed Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

5 Europe Outdoor Shed (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

5.1 Europe Outdoor Shed Sales and Value (2012-2017)

5.1.1 Europe Outdoor Shed Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

5.1.2 Europe Outdoor Shed Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

5.1.3 Europe Outdoor Shed Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

5.2 Europe Outdoor Shed Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

5.3 Europe Outdoor Shed Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

5.4 Europe Outdoor Shed Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

6 Japan Outdoor Shed (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

6.1 Japan Outdoor Shed Sales and Value (2012-2017)

6.1.1 Japan Outdoor Shed Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

6.1.2 Japan Outdoor Shed Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

6.1.3 Japan Outdoor Shed Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

6.2 Japan Outdoor Shed Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

6.3 Japan Outdoor Shed Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

6.4 Japan Outdoor Shed Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

7 Southeast Asia Outdoor Shed (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

7.1 Southeast Asia Outdoor Shed Sales and Value (2012-2017)

7.1.1 Southeast Asia Outdoor Shed Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

7.1.2 Southeast Asia Outdoor Shed Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

7.1.3 Southeast Asia Outdoor Shed Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

7.2 Southeast Asia Outdoor Shed Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

7.3 Southeast Asia Outdoor Shed Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

7.4 Southeast Asia Outdoor Shed Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

8 India Outdoor Shed (Volume, Value and Sales Price)

8.1 India Outdoor Shed Sales and Value (2012-2017)

8.1.1 India Outdoor Shed Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

8.1.2 India Outdoor Shed Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2017)

8.1.3 India Outdoor Shed Sales Price Trend (2012-2017)

8.2 India Outdoor Shed Sales Volume and Market Share by Players

8.3 India Outdoor Shed Sales Volume and Market Share by Type

8.4 India Outdoor Shed Sales Volume and Market Share by Application

9 Global Outdoor Shed Players/Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data

9.1 Backyard Products

9.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.1.2 Outdoor Shed Product Category, Application and Specification

9.1.2.1 Product A

9.1.2.2 Product B

9.1.3 Backyard Products Outdoor Shed Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.2 Newell Rubbermaid

9.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.2.2 Outdoor Shed Product Category, Application and Specification

9.2.2.1 Product A

9.2.2.2 Product B

9.2.3 Newell Rubbermaid Outdoor Shed Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.3 Craftsman

9.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.3.2 Outdoor Shed Product Category, Application and Specification

9.3.2.1 Product A

9.3.2.2 Product B

9.3.3 Craftsman Outdoor Shed Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.4 Lifetime Products

9.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.4.2 Outdoor Shed Product Category, Application and Specification

9.4.2.1 Product A

9.4.2.2 Product B

9.4.3 Lifetime Products Outdoor Shed Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.5 ShelterLogic

9.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.5.2 Outdoor Shed Product Category, Application and Specification

9.5.2.1 Product A

9.5.2.2 Product B

9.5.3 ShelterLogic Outdoor Shed Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.6 Arrow Storage Products

9.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.6.2 Outdoor Shed Product Category, Application and Specification

9.6.2.1 Product A

9.6.2.2 Product B

9.6.3 Arrow Storage Products Outdoor Shed Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.7 Suncast Corporation

9.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.7.2 Outdoor Shed Product Category, Application and Specification

9.7.2.1 Product A

9.7.2.2 Product B

9.7.3 Suncast Corporation Outdoor Shed Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.8 Keter (US Leisure)

9.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.8.2 Outdoor Shed Product Category, Application and Specification

9.8.2.1 Product A

9.8.2.2 Product B

9.8.3 Keter (US Leisure) Outdoor Shed Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.9 Palram Applications

9.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.9.2 Outdoor Shed Product Category, Application and Specification

9.9.2.1 Product A

9.9.2.2 Product B

9.9.3 Palram Applications Outdoor Shed Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.10 US Polymer

9.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

9.10.2 Outdoor Shed Product Category, Application and Specification

9.10.2.1 Product A

9.10.2.2 Product B

9.10.3 US Polymer Outdoor Shed Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

9.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

9.11 Cedarshed

9.12 Sheds USA

10 Outdoor Shed Maufacturing Cost Analysis

10.1 Outdoor Shed Key Raw Materials Analysis

10.1.1 Key Raw Materials

10.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

10.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

10.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

10.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

10.2.1 Raw Materials

10.2.2 Labor Cost

10.2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Outdoor Shed

10.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Outdoor Shed

11 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

11.1 Outdoor Shed Industrial Chain Analysis

11.2 Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing

11.3 Raw Materials Sources of Outdoor Shed Major Manufacturers in 2016

11.4 Downstream Buyers

12 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

12.1 Marketing Channel

12.1.1 Direct Marketing

12.1.2 Indirect Marketing

12.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

12.2 Market Positioning

12.2.1 Pricing Strategy

12.2.2 Brand Strategy

12.2.3 Target Client

12.3 Distributors/Traders List

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 Technology Progress/Risk

13.1.1 Substitutes Threat

13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry

13.2 Consumer Needs/Customer Preference Change

13.3 Economic/Political Environmental Change

14 Global Outdoor Shed Market Forecast (2017-2022)

14.1 Global Outdoor Shed Sales Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast (2017-2022)

14.1.1 Global Outdoor Shed Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.1.2 Global Outdoor Shed Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.1.3 Global Outdoor Shed Price and Trend Forecast (2017-2022)

14.2 Global Outdoor Shed Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Region (2017-2022)

14.2.1 Global Outdoor Shed Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2017-2022)

14.2.2 Global Outdoor Shed Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast by Regions (2017-2022)

14.2.3 United States Outdoor Shed Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.2.4 China Outdoor Shed Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.2.5 Europe Outdoor Shed Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.2.6 Japan Outdoor Shed Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.2.7 Southeast Asia Outdoor Shed Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.2.8 India Outdoor Shed Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2017-2022)

14.3 Global Outdoor Shed Sales Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2017-2022)

14.3.1 Global Outdoor Shed Sales Forecast by Type (2017-2022)

14.3.2 Global Outdoor Shed Revenue Forecast by Type (2017-2022)

14.3.3 Global Outdoor Shed Price Forecast by Type (2017-2022)

14.4 Global Outdoor Shed Sales Volume Forecast by Application (2017-2022)

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.1 Research Programs/Design

16.1.2 Market Size Estimation

16.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

16.2 Data Source

16.2.1 Secondary Sources

16.2.2 Primary Sources

16.3 Disclaimer

