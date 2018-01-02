Over the decade, consumption of energy has significantly increased over the globe, owing to various factors such as, increasing rate of habitation in urban and rural sector, commercial workspace, growing industrial establishments, per capita consumption, and many more. Most of the energy is lost during transmission from the generation site to distribution centres. In order to recover this energy and minimization of losses, insulation plays an important role in optimizing the power transmission process. Core plate varnishes is one of the insulation components to the electrical devices and machines.

Manufacturers have developed water borne and heat absorbing varnishes to insulate the electrical steel. Properties present in the core plate varnishes reduce the eddy current losses of the electrical components which enhance the efficiency and life of the components. These core plate varnishes used to insulate the electrical components such as, motor, generators, transformers, and other electromagnetic poles. The application of core plate varnish in saving the energy is a special technology in which coated laminations of the electrical core are not held together by mechanical or welding connection. Core plate varnishes applies in two steps, in the first step the electrical components coated with varnishes and keep it for drying in an oven in the second step the insulated components undergoes high temperature and pressure test.

Market Dynamics: Core Plate Varnishes Market

The growth of the core plate varnishes market is expected to propel with a healthy CAGR in between the forecast period. Increasing incidents of accidents due to electrical safety, increasing adoption of electrical services globally are the expected drivers for the growth of core plate varnishes market. In order to gain maximum profit in the core plate varnishes market manufacturers have strong opportunity to invest in the market. The demand of core plate varnishes is expected to be equally from installation of new units as well as repair and replacement activities. On the contrary, fluctuating raw material prices is expected to hamper the market growth in the coming future. On the basis of chemical used for insulation of core plate varnishes, polyurethane plays vital role and is expected to boost with the significant market share in the market. Sustainable innovative technology and variations in properties on the basis of insulations is the current trend in the core plate varnishes market, globally. On the basis of geographical region, the Asia Pacific followed by Western Europe and North America region are anticipated to propel the market demand over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation: Core Plate Varnishes Market

The core plate varnishes market is segmented on the basis of classification, chemical based and application.

On the basis of classification, the core plate varnishes market is segmented into:

Pigmented

Un-Pigmented

Others

On the basis of Chemical based, the core plate varnishes market is segmented into:

Alkyd Phenolic

Polyurethane

Polyester

Others

On the basis of application, the core plate varnishes market is segmented into:

Motor

Generator

Transformer

Electromagnetic Poles

Others

Regional Outlook: Core Plate Varnishes Market

Increasing per capita consumption, consumer awareness towards the electrical safety, and increasing trend to save more energy by insulation are such factors boost the demand of growth in Asia pacific region. Asia-Pacific held a significant revenue share of the global core plate varnishes market in 2016 and the market in the region is projected to increase at a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The Western Europe region is expected to represent significant incremental $ opportunity in core plate varnishes market, North America is expected to gain positive BPS share by the end of 2027 in core plate varnishes market, Middle East & Africa is also expected to grow with healthy CAGR followed by APAC, Europe and North America in core plate varnishes market over the forecast period.

