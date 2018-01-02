Dry onion is made by exposing onion to the heat at a very low level and all the moisture is removed to make it dry. The process of drying onion helps to preserve it for a long time. Dry onion is being used in a number of processed food products and non-processed food products like sauces, soups, salads, gravies, meats, seafood, etc. Although dry onions are slightly less pungent as compared to the fresh onion, they still add a great zing to many foods.

Along with enhancing the flavor, dry onions also provide various health benefits such as they are rich in potassium, magnesium, and calcium. Moreover, dry onion is also low in calories, fat, and sodium. Hence the majority of the people are shifting towards using dry onion as an essential ingredient in their cooking. Global food processing industries are also increasingly using adding dry onions in various foods. As fresh onions are seasonal in some of the countries, dry onion is proving to be an economical and effective technique to use onions even in off-seasons. Researchers are also focusing on finding various new methods to dry onions while maintaining its quality and taste.

According to the latest report by Fact.MR, the global market for dry onion is likely to experience strong growth. The market is projected to reach US$ 4,117.3 million revenue by 2022 end. Drying onions can help to preserve onions for a long time, hence the demand for dry onions in form of powder, flakes, and granules is increasing. Consumers are also using dry onions in place of fresh onions as they are easy to use and also offers health benefits.

Dry Onion in Form of Flakes to Gain Maximum Revenue Share

Flakes as one of the forms of dry onion is likely to experience strong growth. Accounting for nearly half of the share in terms of revenue by 2017 end, flakes are projected to bring in nearly US$ 2,000 million revenue. Although, powder form is also anticipated to experience impressive growth during 2017-2022.

Air Drying to Emerge as the Highly Preferred Drying Process

Among all the other processes used to produce dry onion, air drying process is likely to be the most preferred process. Air drying process is projected to account for more than two-fifth of the revenue share on global revenue by 2017 end. Meanwhile, freeze drying process is also likely to experience steady growth in the next five years.

Culinary to Witness Strong Growth in the Global Dry Onion Market

Dry onion is likely to witness the largest application in culinary. Witnessing a healthy growth, culinary is projected to reach close to US$ 1,000 million revenue towards 2022 end.

Competition Tracking

The report also profiles companies that are expected to remain active in the expansion of global dry onion market through 2022, which include Kings Dehydrated Foods Pvt. Ltd, Murtuza Foods Pvt. Ltd, Vibrant Dehydro Foods Pvt. Ltd, Cascade Specialties Inc., Shreeji Dehydrate, Vibrant Dehydro Foods Pvt. Ltd, Foodchem International Corporation, Pardes Dehydration, and Daksh Foods.

