Nowadays packaging is playing a key role in overall value chain of the product. However, the use of plastic for packaging and food service industry has made the disposability of packaging complicated and to address this issue packaging manufacturer are looking for eco-friendly packaging solutions. Paper pulp packaging and food service industry items are commonly manufactured using paper pulp moulding machines. Paper pulp is being used by packaging manufacturers as a substitute for single serve packaging such as on the go meals and other foodservice applications. Paper pulp moulding machines are commonly used for manufacturing of trays, cups, bowls, clamp shell boxes, etc. Paper pulp moulding machines commonly have automatic and semi-automatic operation and capacity of producing 1000 to 8000 units per hour.

Pulp Moulding Machines Market: Market Dynamics

Packaging manufacturers are innovating new packaging solutions to create a goodwill in the market and attract new customers. Low cost and availability of paper pulp is boosting the demand for pulp moulding machines market. Paper pulp products are being widely used for single serving purposes. Thus, it is increasing the demand for paper pulp moulding machines. To deal with the increasing plastic waste, manufacturing authorities are making policies in favour of biodegradable packaging, thereby, boosting the growth in pulp moulding machine. With the increasing consumer awareness regarding environmental issues, the consumer preferences for environment friendly packaging and products is increasing and supporting the growth of pulp moulding machines market. Pulp moulding machines are difficult to operate yet it can be easily operated by one person and does not require much maintenance. Therefore, it attracts many manufacturers towards paper pulp moulding machines market. Use of paper pulp moulding machines helps manufacturers to reduce their carbon foot print and increase their operational efficiency. Developing regions such as APEJ and Latin America are installing paper pulp manufacturing machines in large quantity. However, the absence of nonstandard grades for paper pulp products across many regions may hamper the growth in paper pulp machines market. Paper pulp products are inefficient for handling liquid products and can be used for single serve purposes which may limit the application of paper pulp products and negatively impact pulp moulding machines market.

Pulp Moulding Machines Market: Market Segmentation

Pulp moulding machines market is segmented, by operation type, product type, capacity Type (units/hour) and application type

Based on the operation type, pulp moulding machines market is segmented into:

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Based on the product type, pulp moulding machines market is segmented into:

Rotary Moulding Machine

Reciprocating Moulding Machine

Based on the capacity Type (units/hour), pulp moulding machines market is segmented into:

<1500

1500 – 3500

3500 – 5500

>5500

Based on the application Type (units/hour), pulp moulding machines market is segmented into:

Trays

Containers

Plates

Cups

Others

Pulp Moulding Machines Market – Regional Outlook:

Regionally global pulp moulding market is segmented into

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

APEJ region is expected to account for the largest share in pulp moulding machines market attributed to the rapidly growing food industry. North America and Western Europe are expected to follow APEJ region in pulp moulding machines market due to the increasing consumer inclination towards the products with environment friendly packaging. Eastern Europe is expected to grow moderately in pulp moulding machines market. Latin America and Middle East & Africa region, despite their low contribution in pulp moulding machines market are poised to grow rapidly in pulp machines market over the forecast period. Japan is expected to contribute significant market share in the pulp moulding machines market.

Pulp Moulding Machines Market – Key Players:

Some major players of the pulp moulding machines market are Henan Beston Pulp Moulding Machinery Factory, DKM Machine Manufacturing Inc., K.U. Sodalamuthu & Co. (P) Ltd., Happiness Moon Co., Ltd., Xiangtan Shuanghuan Machinery Development Co., Ltd. and HGHY Pulp Moulding Pack Co., Ltd.

