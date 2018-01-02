02, January 2018: Shizhe Shen has dedicated her life to music and has been doing a number of charity works. It’s because of her philanthropist nature that a charity music room was launched after her name recently in China. The launch ceremony took place on 8th September 2017 in YongShun, where several noted personalities gathered to witness the occasion among more than 2000 students. Shizhe Shen gave her master class to all students who attended the ceremony.

The charity music room launch ceremony will be remembered as one of the important events in China in the year 2017. Some of the important persons who attended the ceremony include the president of PinYe Media, the president of FANCHA, and YongShun government leaders. Shizhe Shen has been playing piano since her very childhood when she was just 6 years old. She completed her music studies at a middle school with Professor Bin Su, and won many competitions in China during this period.

She continued to pursue her childhood passion and went to England on a full scholarship to study music. Today, she is recognized as an accomplished pianist and is often invited to deliver her master classes at various institutions. At the charity music room launch ceremony, she enlightened every child who was present at the occasion and gave them the lesson, helping them to chisel their skill and talent. Shizhe Shen pursues her music career with passion and commitment. Besides giving master classes, she has been invited to a number of prestigious music festivals to perform and enthrall the music lovers.

Shizhe Shen’s charity music room could be a matter of great inspiration for the entire music fraternity. Besides earning all the richness, fame and fortune, one should never forget to play their bit for the disadvantaged communities. Shizhe Shen gives this important message to the world and also reiterates her commitment and keeps doing charity for one and everyone.

About Shizhe Shen

Shizhe Shen is a Chinese pianist who has won many accolades for her playing piano talent and has performed in many prestigious events worldwide. Shizhe Shen is now Artist in Residence and artist director at PinYa Media, which is now considered as one of the most important media companies for classical music in China.

