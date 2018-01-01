And that first step is immaculate planning for a wonderful start! Planning a perfect journey takes a concerted effort and a lot of research. When planning corporate travel it is indeed ideal to hand it over to the professionals who know the inside-out of the Travel Industry and help save your time & effort for the official tasks seeking your attention.

To make it even easier, we have several platforms offering Online Travel Booking and Travel Management, accessing which you can book and manage your travel easily from the comforts of your office. Catering to the B2B users, they understand and hence address your needs comprehensively and alleviate all your worries.

However, when selecting a travel booking platform from the various options existing today, you must verify a few things, the most being that the portal must display the real-time availability. Also, it must not hold any hidden charges or conditions.

RoomsXpert is one of the exclusive Online Hotel Booking Portal for Corporates. A simple to use but an efficient platform, RoomsXpert allows one to search, compare and book hotel accommodations across the globe.

An aggregator, it displays the various rates on offer across several travel websites for a particular hotel accommodation and enables the user to make a quick and easy comparison.

We facilitate a swift search & comparison of the prevailing prices and lead you securely to our travel partner for booking the hotel chosen by you and making the corresponding payment.

We have affiliations with various B2B & B2C firms and resilient tie-ups with over a million hotels worldwide. Maintaining healthy and fruitful relationships with our affiliates and hoteliers we offer the finest and customised services to each one of our esteemed clients.

Offering a range of hotels in more than 85700 cities, spread over 190 countries, we endeavour to meet every budget and demand.

An elite B2B Hotel Booking Supplier, RoomsXpert presents special and heavy discounts for the B2B users by extending to them the hefty discounts offered on various B2B and B2C sites. Booking via us you will save a minimum of 30% of your yearly hotel costs.

Providing immense flexibility to our B2B clients, we accept hotel bookings for a nominal advance fee allowing you to pay the rest as you reach the hotel.

We are supported by a team of dedicated and zealous professionals, who believe in providing the finest & unsurpassed services to our clients and are committed to ensuring that.

A B2B brand with the most cost-efficient options, RoomsXpert offers the best prices, the unparalleled services and a quick & hassle-free travel booking system.

Visit RoomsXpert today and experience a swift and seamless hotel booking process.

