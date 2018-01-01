Ludhiana, India: Coronary artery disease is leading cause of death worldwide due to reduced blood flow to the heart muscle.

Now a new non-invasive Cardiovascular Cartography (CCG) test can map your heart’s blood flow for early diagnosis and timely treatment even without angiography.

Anyone above 40 years age who is smoking, eating unhealthy foods, not getting enough exercise, having diabetes, high cholesterol or blood pressure, is at increased risk of heart attack and should undergo annual CCG test to evaluate cardiac status.

For CCG test the patient is “wired” to the device. Sensors provide data to map heart’s blood flow and evaluate over 50 heart’s parameters with 80 percent accuracy. This enables planning of treatment even before the patient has angina chest pain or heart attack.

Dr Sibia, Director of Sibia Medical Centre, Ludhiana (Mb:+91-9814034818) doing CCG heart flow mapping, informed that angiography only tells us about blockages in the arteries but nothing about the quantity of blood actually reaching the heart muscle. Patients get angina and heart attack not due to blockages, but when the heart muscle is starved of blood supply and oxygen – hence flow information is more important than knowing about blockages.

Dr Sibia uses CCG to diagnose patients and plan non-surgical life style management, Artery Clearance Therapy (ACT), Chelation Therapy, Ozone Therapy and External Counter Pulsation ECP / EECP).

