PORTSMOUTH, NH, December 2017 – For over 20 years, AmWINS Program Underwriters’ (http://programs.amwins.com), RecycleGuard insurance program, has been a leading provider of insurance for recyclers. Whether it’s metal, plastic, glass, paper, rubber, textile, electronics or a combination of them all, RecycleGuard offers superior insurance coverage options to safeguard recycling businesses nationwide.

Eligibility:

Businesses with primary operations in the recycling of:

• Scrap Metal

• Electronics

• Paper

• Plastic

• Glass

• Rubber

• Textiles

• Automobiles

RecycleGuard has been endorsed by the Institute of Scrap Recycling Institutes (ISRI) since 2000, and has funded millions of dollars towards ISRI safety initiatives. Several providers have come and gone, while RecycleGuard has remained committed to the industry.

Created for the recycling business by those that know it best, the program’s dedicated underwriting team has processed over 15,000 claims and has completed over 4,000 risk management visits to scrap yards. Turn to RecycleGuard for exceptional client service and a comprehensive insurance solution to meet the needs of your client’s recycling operation.

This insurance for recyclers program is administered by AmWINS Program Underwriters and written by a leading provider of specialty insurance, rated A u (Excellent) by A.M. Best Co. For more information on the services and products offered by RecycleGuard, and to learn more about the best ways to address insurable business risks specific to the recycling industry, please visit http://www.recycleguard.com or contact Underwriting Manager, Susan M. Diecidue, (603) 334-3019 or at susan.diecidue@amwins.com.