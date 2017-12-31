The significance of Adjuvant Therapy and how it can help treat the right kind of Cancer.

Southlake, TX, Dec. 11, 2017 – Treatment given to patients after initialcancer therapy is known as Adjuvant Therapy. This therapy includes complete examination and treatment of cancer, from radiotherapy to surgeries. The purpose of Adjuvant Therapy is to assure the effectiveness of the entire treatment and lowering the risk of unsuccessful treatment.

There are two types of Adjuvant Therapies:

Local Adjuvant Cancer Therapy

It is usually carried out for a particular area after the surgical removal of the tumor to ensure that there are no cancer cells left anymore. It is conducted through radiotherapy, on areas, like chest, armpits,and breast. Patients having the following symptoms are recommended for radiation therapy:

The tumor being larger than 2 inches

Inflammatory Breast Cancer

Tumor with multiple lymph nodes

Tumor entering the chest wall muscles

Having a lumpectomy

Systematic Adjuvant Therapy

This therapy is about destroying the cancer cells from all parts of the body that might have been transferred from one part to another.After radiotherapy,it looksfor tiny little cells that were missed during the initial treatments and not detected by radiologic tests. It is recommended if cancer becomes severe and uncontrollable.

Adjuvant Cancer Therapy is the ultimate treatment for Breast cancer, as it completely destroys the cancer cells and helps the patient in becoming cancer-free.

About Southlake Oncology

Southlake Oncology, located in the Southlake and Grapevine area is a community-focused oncology practice that delivers exceptional care to North Texas cancer patients with a variety of cancer diagnoses and blood disorders. Like the other Choice Cancer Care facilities, we are an independent treatment center that is physician-owned.