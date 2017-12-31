Breast Excellence Australia, in an interview with Transmedia Victoria, endorsed the NSW Health Care Complaints Commission release of a public warning relating to the unsafe and illegal practices of some beauty salons and cosmetic clinics.

The warning, issued on 28 September 2017, made the public aware that there are clinics operating that give the impression that they are above-board and credible, and supposedly working under the supervision of a registered Medical Practitioner, but are not meeting regulatory requirements. They are relying on the general public being unaware of the regulations relating to beauty salons and cosmetic clinics and thereby putting the health and safety of their clients at risk.

The full report from the NSW Health Care Complaints Commission can be viewed here: http://www.hccc.nsw.gov.au

Breast Excellence strongly recommends anyone considering a Cosmetic Breast Procedure to research thoroughly and confirm the following points before consenting to any breast procedure.

1. Are you having Cosmetic Breast Surgery?

There are extra protections in place for anyone who is undergoing Cosmetic Breast Surgery such as: Breast Augmentation, Breast Reduction & Breast Uplift to name just some.

New legislation introduced in March 2017 requires that:

The above mentioned procedures must only be performed in licensed premises such as accredited Hospitals or licensed Day Surgery Centres.

Any administration of an anesthetic to achieve more than conscious sedation, must only be performed in licensed premises such as accredited Hospitals or licensed Day Surgery Centres.

The procedure is performed by a practitioner registered in Australia with the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA). You can verify your doctor’s registration at ahpra.gov.au

If the practitioner is not registered in Australia, do not proceed.

2. Have you been properly informed?

The practitioner performing the procedure should provide you with enough information to make an informed decision about whether or not to have the procedure.

That means having a consultation that is not rushed and questions are able to be asked. The consultation should also be with the Doctor/Surgeon who will be doing your procedure, not by a Nurse or Sales Consultant of the practice.

Consumers should be provided with at least the following information:

What does the procedure involve?

Is the procedure new or experimental?

What products are being used in the procedure and are these products registered?

What are the range of possible outcomes of the procedure?

What are the risks and possible complications associated with the procedure?

Breast Excellence Australia encourages those considering any cosmetic procedure to go to a reputable, law-abiding clinic. They strongly recommend asking the Medical Practitioner about their qualifications, training and relevant experience in the procedure you are considering.

