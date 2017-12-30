30, December 2017: PubHTML5, one of the most popular digital publishing platforms in the world, introduces its magazine maker with the feature that helps conversion of PDFs to page flip magazines.

The new product offer from PubHTML5 now makes it easy to create an eye catching publication, all that is needed is import PDF, type message, insert images and put the video in the page editor and this will give a digital magazine that allows many people to share from anywhere so desired . This magazine maker comes in flipping book design and the templates allow for custom logo, sharp background, clear colors effects, soft touch buttons and easy navigation. This product also helps to create life like digital HTML5 and this supports the optimal usage of mobile devices, such as iPhone, iPad, Android phones, and Android tablets.

PubHTML5 is easy to use and can help to create unlimited magazines online, experts are not needed to use the software and necessary instructions that make its use effective and interesting are readily available at the tip of the finger.

“The desktop version of PubHTML5 magazine maker has features of a page editor which allows users to add varieties of information to make their content rich like audio and videos. This interesting features that make PubHTML5 magazine makerstand out is their ability to exceed customer expectations in all ramifications”. stated, Anna Lee, Chief Designer PubHTML5.

PubHTML5 provides an additional and concise end user-friendly interface, and it also supports the import of different kinds of documents apart from PDF, but documents like OpenOffice and it allows access to multiple publishing outputs such as local as well as HTML5, ZIP and recipient’s email.

The user does not require Flashing or programming skill and contents can be producedin a matter of minutes. The magazinemaker is availablefor users of Windows and Mac.

About PubHTML5

PubHTML5 is one of the world leading organization in technology provider of HTML5 digital publishing software solutions. It allows conversion of any printed material into a unique digital publication. For more information, please visit http://pubhtml5.com/.

For Media Contact:

Email: pr@pubhtml5.com

Website: http://pubhtml5.com/