Alexandria, Virginia ( Webnewswire ) December 26, 2017 – As an employee, you need to know your rights. Unfortunately, there are employees who face wrongful termination and accept it without a fuss because they don’t know their rights. There are so many undocumented employees who do not file a claim against the company who wrongfully terminated them. This is the reason why The Brown Firm PLLC, an Alexandria Litigation Attorney, released the Wrongful Termination blog series to help educate not only employees about their rights, but also employers about their responsibilities.It goes into detail about how to protect yourself against unlawful job terminations while simultaneously educating others about the laws of Virginia. With this, The Brown Firm PLLC hopes to mitigate the damage done by wrongful termination.

The Brown Firm PLLC is a trustworthy and capable law firm operating in Virginia who provides a variety of legal services from civil litigation to traffic defense. Since 1941, The Brown Firm PLLC has served clients in the DC metro area, all under a line of lawyers that come from the same family: the Brown family. They serve to protect the interests of the clients by investing themselves in each case. Due to their concern for wrongful termination, they launched a blog series centered around the topic.

Wrongful termination happens if an employee is let go from his or her job for illegal reasons. An employee can claim that he or she has been wrongfully terminated for various reasons, like if there is discrimination involved or if the company policies for termination were not followed. There are many ways that employers can wrongfully terminate their employees. The blog series launched by The Brown Firm PLLC aims to provide all the necessary information about wrongful termination.

The blog series also includes important employment discrimination laws that companies and employers can use as reference and guide in creating their policies. It also discusses the different remedies that employers can do to help combat issues in the workplace. Not only that, but it also discusses what employees can do if they have been wrongfully terminated. It lists valuable information on what recourse to take and a directory of litigation attorneys that can help them.

Launching the blog series is a very important step to educate people on wrongful termination. The more who are educated about it, the more people realize how to protect themselves should they face wrongful termination themselves. Should you have legal concerns and need an Alexandria Litigation Attorney visit The Brown Firm PLLC at https://www.brownfirmpllc.com now or call them at 703-828-0900. You can also visit them at their office in 526 King Street, Suite 207 Alexandria, VA 22314.

###